AutoGuide.com

When it comes to getting work done, there’s no better vehicle than the pickup truck.

It’s no secret that trucks can get quite pricey, but they don’t have to be. Show restraint on the options list, and an affordable pickup truck can be had. To help you out, we’ve created a top 10 cheapest pickup trucks list highlighting the best deals on the market. Most of these are pretty basic models, with two-wheel drive and very few creature comforts. But think of them as a starting point, where items like four-wheel drive, tow packages, and upgraded interiors can be applied. Take a look below, as some new affordable options have been added over the past few years.

10. GMC Sierra

GMC’s professional grade half-ton pickup begins at just under $32,000. That price nets a two-wheel drive truck with a 285 hp 4.3-liter V6 engine. If you want the 4×4 model, you’ll have to spend an extra $4,600, but more content is included in the price. While the most affordable Sierra sports a regular cab, it does include the long bed, making this a good candidate for a more rugged work truck.

SEE ALSO: Top 8 Hybrid and Electric Pickup Trucks Worth Waiting For

Starting Price (USD): $31,795 (2WD Regular Cab, Long Box)

Starting Price (CAD): $41,148 (2WD Crew Cab, 2.7L Turbo)

Loading …

9. Ram 1500 Classic

The most affordable Ram is the 1500 Classic Tradesman. The 1500 Classic is actually the previous generation pickup that is still offered in a few trims to give shoppers a more affordable option. Starting at less than $30,000, the Tradesman features a regular cab, two-wheel drive, and 6’4” box. For a little extra hauling space, the 8′ bed can be optioned for just $300 extra. Like the GMC Sierra, opting for for-wheel drive will set you back about $4,600.

Starting Price (USD): $29,515 (Tradesman 4X2)

Starting Price (CAD): $37,190 (Tradesman 4X2)

Loading …

8. Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 is the most affordable full-size pickup truck, just undercutting the Ram 1500 Classic by a few hundred dollars. The entry level XL trim comes with a regular cab, rear-wheel drive, and a 290 hp 3.3-liter V6 engine. For a serious shot of power, all 400 lb-ft of torque from the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine can be had for just an extra $1,195. Or if a 400 hp 5.0-liter V8 is more your thing, that is a $1,995 upgrade.

Starting Price (USD): $29,290 (XL 4X2)

Starting Price (CAD): $34,079 (XL 4X2)

Loading …

7. GMC Canyon

Are those half-ton pickup trucks still too expensive for you? Then maybe a midsize trucks will do the trick. The GMC Canyon starts things off with a base price just under $28,000 for the Elevation Standard 2WD. Powered by a 200 hp four-cylinder engine, the truck includes black painted aluminum wheels, a 7″ infotainment touchscreen, and power drivers seat. Upgrading to the V6 engine cost about $1,500 while 4X4 will add another $4,000 and is only available with that larger six-cylinder engine.

Starting Price (USD): $27,995 (Elevation Standard Extended Cab 2WD)

Starting Price (CAD): $30,128 (Elevation Standard Extended Cab 2WD V6)

Loading …

6. Nissan Frontier

All-new for the 2022 model year, the Nissan Frontier offers good value in the mid-size truck world. For just a fraction over $27,000, the Frontier King Cab S comes standard with a 310 hp 3.8-liter V6 engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. More than just a beefy engine, it also includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, trailer sway control, and automatic headlights as standard equipment. Upgrading to four-wheel drive costs an additional $3,200.

Starting Price (USD): $27,840 (King Cab S 4X2)

Starting Price (CAD): $39,998 (King Cab S 4X4)

Loading …

5. Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma is the second most affordable midsize pickup truck, starting at just $26,500 for the SR Access Cab 4X2. It includes many of the features found in its pricier competition like Apple CarPaly and Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen, and stylized wheels. It is also possible to get a four-wheel drive Tacoma for les than $30,000. The Tacoma though comes with a rather weak 159 hp 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine in base form. Upgrading to the 278 hp V6 engine is well worth it for $2,260.

Starting Price (USD): $26,500 (SR Access Cab 4X2)

Starting Price (CAD): $39,890 (4X4 Double Cab V6)

Loading …

4. Chevrolet Colorado

The Canyon’s corporate sibling is the Chevrolet Colorado which starts at $26,395. Like the Canyon, the Colorado comes powered by a 2.5-liter four cylinder engine sending power to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. But unlike the GMC, this Chevrolet can have four-wheel drive added to the smaller four-pot engine, although pricing is still over $30,000. It is also available with a V6 engine and turbo diesel – a rarity in this segment.

Starting Price (USD): $26,395 (WT Extended Cab 2WD)

Starting Price (CAD): $27,948 (WT Extended Cab 2WD)

Loading …

3. Ford Ranger

Ford is the king of affordable pickup trucks with three vehicles on this list and two in the top three positions. Coming in at third is the most affordable midsize pickup, the Ford Ranger. Starting at $25,070, the XL follows the same formula of its competitors featuring an extended cab, 6′ bed, and rear wheel drive. Unlike its rivals, it comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 270 hp hooked up to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s possible to get this truck with four-wheel drive for under $29,000 as well.

SEE ALSO: Top 6 Best Truck Bed Bike Racks

Starting Price (USD): $25,070 (XL SuperCab 4X2)

Starting Price (CAD): $34,923 (XL SuperCab 4X4)

Loading …

2. Hyundai Santa Cruz

All hail the return of the compact pickup truck! We have not only one new compact truck this year, but two. More car like than compact trucks of yesteryear, these pickups still have an open bed to perform lighter duty pickup chores. The Hyundai Sant Cruz is easily the more stylish option with a cool, heading-to-the-beach vibe to it. It comes standard with front wheel drive and a 191 hp four-cylinder engine. For a mere $1,500 increase, the Santa Cruz can be equipped with all-wheel drive. For those wanting more power, there is a turbocharged engine option, but pricing increases significantly.

Starting Price (USD): $23,990 (SE FWD)

Starting Price (CAD): $38,499 (Preferred AWD)

Loading …

1. Ford Maverick

The new champion of affordable pickup trucks is the Ford Maverick and it is not even close. Starting at an unbelievable price less than $20,000, the Maverick undercuts the Santa Cruz by $4,000. And don’t let the 17-inch wheels fool you, this isn’t a stripped out work truck. The base model still comes with LED headlights, a 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and hybrid drivetrain. Yes, that’s right. For $19,995 the truck comes standard with a 191 hp hybrid that is rated to deliver 42 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway.

Or, if hybrids are not your thing, for $1,085 it is possible to add a 250 hp turbocharged engine to the base Maverick. Even with the all-wheel drive system attached to the turbocharged engine, pricing is only $23,300. The only bad news is that it is not possible to add all-wheel drive to the hybrid system.

Starting Price (USD): $19,995 (XL FWD Hybrid)

Starting Price (CAD): $25,900 (XL FWD Hybrid)

Loading …

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.

Recent Updates:

December 7, 2021 – Reformatted article titles, links, order. Corrected introduction for accuracy. Removed Nissan Titan and Toyota Tundra. Deleted Chevrolet Silverado. Added Ford Ranger, Ford Maverick, and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Updated title, image and text for GMC Sierra, Ram 1500 Classic, Ford F-150, GMC Canyon, Chevrolet Colorado, Nissan Frontier, and Toyota Tacoma.