There are a lot of unique looking cars out there, and some of them are even affordable, meaning you don’t need a hypercar to stand out from the crowd.

For the most part, automakers tend to stick to traditional styling for their vehicles, finding subtle ways to set them apart from the crowd. But every now and then, they like to go outside the box and design something so unique that it borders on strange.

We decided to take a look at the top 10 most unique looking everyday cars, vehicles you will likely see on today’s roads. They may not be pretty, but they are definitely different.

10. Ford Bronco Sport

Recently introduced is the Ford Bronco Sport, or the baby Bronco as it is affectionately known. Based on the Ford Escape/Maverick platform, the Bronco Sport is a compact crossover with more off-road capabilities than most in its class. Power comes from a choice of turbocharged four-cylinder engines to back up the vehicle’s tough looks.

9. Jeep Renegade

Although the Jeep Renegade’s front end does feature the automaker’s signature seven-slot grille, the rest of the compact crossover is quite unique to the brand. Sure, it has the same overall boxy profile we’ve come to expect, but it still has a special look that sets it apart. Although it may seem similarly boxy to the Bronco Sport, the Renegade is a much smaller crossover.

8. MINI Clubman

For the most part, MINI models have pretty unique styling, but the Clubman takes it to another level. While the front end resembles other existing MINI models, its wagon body doesn’t make the Clubman particularly mini. And unlike nearly every wagon ever conceived, the Clubman comes equipped with a pair of dutch doors in the rear.

7. Honda Clarity

Looking part compact car and part spaceship, the Honda Clarity is all about aerodynamics and efficiency. That is why the real wheels are partially covered by a fender skirt and the car has such an aggressively sloping rear roofline. Adding some uniqueness cred to the Calirty is the fact it can come as either a plug-in hybrid or a fuel cell.

6. Kia Soul

There was a time the funky, boxy Kia Soul had competition with the Scion xB and the Nissan Cube. But now the Scion brand is completely dead and Nissan has cut the Cube from its lineup, leaving the Soul by its lonesome, unless you consider the Jeep Renegade its competition. The unique looking crossover continues to do well for Kia and can even be had as a full electric vehicle.

5. Hyundai Veloster N

Hyundai‘s compact hatch has always been considered unique ever since its debut. With a low roofline, a sculpted front end, pronounced fenders, and the asymmetrical design, the Veloster is unlike any other hatchback offered today. Although the lineup has been shrunk to just one trim level, lets all be thankful the sportiest and most unique looking Veloster N is what we still have.

4. Toyota C-HR

The Toyota C-HR started its life as a Scion model, giving the youth-oriented brand a funky crossover. But Toyota decided to axe the Scion brand and now the automaker has the crossover all to itself. With its sporty stance and funky overall design, it stands out in a segment that’s full of jellybean-shaped subcompact crossovers. The two-tone paint scheme adds a nice extra touch, even if it is no longer unique to the segment.

See Also: Toyota C-HR Review

3. Chevrolet Bolt EV

The majority of electric vehicles have unique looks, in an effort to help separate them from the internal-combustion-engine crowd. But a few EVs take things a step further, like the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Nothing for sale today quite looks like the Bolt, with its subcompact footprint, extra tall roofline and stubby front overhang. If the Bolt is too out there, there is the slightly more conventional looking Bolt EUV.

2. Toyota Prius Prime

Keeping on the theme of electrified vehicles, the Toyota Prius has never been to follow convention. The latest model is no exception, especially the plug-in hybrid Prius Prime. Like the Honda Clarity, the shape of the Prius Prime has been dictated by maximizing airflow and fuel efficiency.

1. Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona is a truly unique looking small crossover. There isn’t much it can be confused for on the road today. What secures it top spot in our list is the fact it can be had in three flavors, each with its own look. There is the regular Kona, the high-performance Kona N, and the all-electric Kona EV.

