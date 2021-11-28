Top 10 Cheapest Cars with Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AutoGuide.com

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make it safer, easier, and more convenient to access your smartphone while driving. And the best part is that both are available in really affordable cars.

Automakers have been working to quickly integrate the technology into their infotainment systems, and now hundreds of vehicle models worldwide support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Here are the 10 cheapest cars currently available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard.

10. Nissan Kicks

Nissan’s friendly little Kicks, er, kicks off the list, with pricing starting at $20,775 ($21,568 CAD) including destination for the S trim. Not quite a crossover—it’s taller than a normal hatch, but it’s front-drive only—the Kicks comes with a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

09. Nissan Sentra

Priced from $20,485 ($21,328 CAD), the Sentra offers grown-up styling and standard phone pairing for both major platforms. You’ll get a 7.0-inch screen in the base S trim: move up to the higher SR or SV to find the 8.0-inch touchscreen.

08. Hyundai Venue

The first of four Korean entries on this list, the boxy Hyundai Venue offers a similar package to the Nissan Kicks: trendy SUV looks on a front-drive sub-compact platform. It’s got a 1.6-liter four-cylinder and CVT, too. Tech-heads will appreciate the Venue’s 8.0-inch touchscreen, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to boot. Pricing starts from $20,125 ($20,024 CAD).

07. Kia Forte

Priced from $20,085 ($19,940 CAD), even the basic Kia Forte model has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility standard. The compact car features an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Kia’s UVO eServices.

06. Subaru Impreza

If you’re in the market for something a bit more exciting to drive, the Subaru Impreza comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support for $19,755 ($23,670 CAD). Subaru models feature the Starlink Multimedia system that also features wireless pairing for hands-free smartphone operation, built-in and voice-activated navigation system powered by TomTom, as well as access to news, music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more through a 6.5-inch touchscreen.

05. Hyundai Accent

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support are standard on the mid-level Hyundai Accent SEL, which is priced from $18,925. Unlike its corporate sibling, the Kia Rio, the Accent does without wireless capability for its smaller 7.0-inch touchscreen.

04. Nissan Versa

Like the Accent, the sub-compact Nissan Versa doesn’t offer smartphone mirroring in its base trim, instead requiring the mid-level SV ($18,765 / $21,328 CAD). Also like the Accent, that sticker price buys a 7.0-inch touchscreen with wired support for both major smartphone platforms. Also also, you’re getting a four-door sedan powered by a 1.6-liter/CVT combo. The Versa was new for 2021.

03. Kia Rio

Kia doesn’t believe a sub-compact should be a penalty box. That’s why it fits even the base Rio with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, including wireless pairing for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That’s still not a guarantee on cars costing twice or three times the Rio’s $17,145 ($18,920 CAD) starting price.

02. Mitsubishi Mirage

Truth be told, there isn’t a whole lot the Mitsubishi Mirage has going for it other than its cheap starting price. But for those looking for an affordable car with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, it comes standard on the ES model that starts from $15,290 ($15,433 CAD). That gets you the automaker’s Smartphone Link Display Audio System featuring a 7.0-inch touchscreen display.

01. Chevrolet Spark

But if you want to go even cheaper, the Chevrolet Spark starts at the bargain-basement price of $14,595 ($12,198 CAD) . Even here, you’ll find a standard 7.0-inch infotainment screen with dual Apple/Android support.

Recent Updates:

November 30, 2021 – Removed Golf, Fiesta, Cruze, Veloster, and Sonic. Added Kicks, Sentra, Venue, Versa, and Accent. Reorganized based on current pricing.

