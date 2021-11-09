Top 10 Best AWD Coupes

AutoGuide.com

An all-wheel drive coupe is a car for the consumer who doesn’t want to compromise.

If you’re in the market for an AWD two-door, it’s likely that you want style and performance without having to forego practicality or capability. Luckily for you, there are plenty of AWD coupes on the market today. Many of these are high-priced luxury or performance vehicles, as all-wheel-drive coupes are quite a specialized product and thus don’t sell in very large numbers, but we’ve included a few entries that are more slightly more affordable.

So if you want a two-door vehicle but live in an area that’s often snowy or experiences inclement weather, scroll below to see AutoGuide’s picks for the 10 best AWD coupes on sale. If you think we missed anything, feel free to let us know in the comment section.

Best AWD Coupes

Dodge Challenger GT AWD

The Dodge Challenger GT is the only American muscle coupe available with AWD. That’s right — the Mustang and Camaro are leaving Dodge to go it alone in this sub-category. Unfortunately, you can’t get the Challenger’s 5.7-liter, 6.4-liter or 6.2-liter V8s with AWD. The coupe’s 305 hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is the only engine offered in the Challenger GT, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s not fast, but the Challenger GT is surprisingly capable for what it is and also comes with nice standard equipment like heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Lexus RC AWD

The Lexus RC coupe is offered with AWD in the RC300 and RC350 trims. The RC300 is powered by a 260 hp 3.5-liter V6 engine, while the RC350 receives a more powerful 311-hp version of the 3.5-liter. Somewhat strangely, the rear-wheel drive Lexus RC coupe has an eight-speed automatic transmission, while AWD models are stuck with a six-speed automatic. You cannot get the range-topping Lexus RC F with AWD, unfortunately – that 467 hp performance model is offered with RWD only. This is often the case, as AWD is heavier than RWD.

Infiniti Q60 AWD

The Infiniti Q60 Coupe offers AWD drive up and down the model range. The entry-level models with the 300 hp 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 can power all four wheels. The range-topping Q60 Red Sport is also AWD and pairs it with a 400-hp version of the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo engine. A seven-speed automatic transmission is also offered with all models. The Q60 Coupe is a good rival to the aforementioned Lexus RC, so if you think you might like either of these AWD coupes, you may want to check out both at their respective dealerships.

BMW 4 Series xDrive

The BMW 4 Series is all new this year and can be had with a BWW’s xDrive AWD system that sends power to all four wheels. There are three trim levels available, including for the first time ever the M4 with a 503 hp turbocharged engine. If that’s a bit too much power, there is a 255-hp 430i xDrive and a 382-hp M440i xDrive.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 4Matic

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe is a direct competitor of the 4 Series, but it’s due for an overhaul next year. For now, it offers AWD on the C300 4Matic model, which has a 244-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The C43 AMG 4Matic, which has a 385-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 and nine-speed transmission, also comes exclusively with AWD.

BMW 2 Series xDrive

The BMW 2 Series is one of the most fun-to-drive cars on sale and is quite unique for having AWD drive on offer in such a small two-door package. Recently overhauled, the new 2-Series pairs all-wheel drive with it sportiest model, the M240 x-Drive that delivers a generous 382-hp.

Jaguar F-Type

The Jaguar F-Type gets points for offering AWD on numerous models. The F-Type R-Dynamic Coupe has a 380-hp 3.0-liter supercharged V6. The F-Type R has a 575-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 and is only offered with AWD. Not many small two-seat cars pair performance and looks like the F-Type’s with AWD – so good on you, Jaguar.

Nissan GT-R

The R35 Nissan GT-R is a staple of the automotive market and for good reason. It pairs a 565-hp 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 and six-speed dual-clutch transmission with a sophisticated AWD system. It also has seating for four and a well-appointed interior, although some other cars in this price range are better equipped and luxurious inside. If the regular GT-R Premium isn’t enough performance for you, there is always the 600 hp GT-R NISMO.

Audi A5

The Audi A5 is a sophisticated, comfortable and relatively affordable luxury coupe that has standard AWD on all models and trim levels. The base engine is a 261-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, while the S5 model has a 349-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. The range-topping model, the RS5, has a 444-hp twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6. All Audi A5 variants are offered with the German automaker’s eight-speed automatic transmission.

Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 is king of the AWD coupes. The 911 has been in production forever, is fun to drive, reliable, somewhat practical, and has a huge fanbase and following. Various Porsche 911 models can be paired with all-wheel drive, including three Carrera models; the 379-hp Carrera 4, 443-hp Carrera 4S, and 473-hp Carrera 4 GTS.

But those with a real need for speed can step up to the Turbo and Turbo S which make 572-hp and 640-hp respectively.

