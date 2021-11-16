Top 10 Cheap AWD Cars and Crossovers

AutoGuide.com

For some people, all-wheel drive is a necessity when shopping for a new car.

While a two-wheel drive car with the right tires will usually have acceptable traction, there is really no replacing AWD. It can offer superior grip in slippery conditions and can also give you added confidence when driving in inclement weather.

One downside to AWD is the added cost. Not only are AWD cars more expensive to buy, but they can also more expensive to maintain, as they have more moving parts, and they often consume more fuel. Finding a reasonably priced AWD car is important, then, but this isn’t always easy to do.

That’s where we come in. AutoGuide has compiled a list of Top 10 Cheapest AWD Cars and Crossovers on sale today. Our list will give you an idea of what some of the best affordable AWD vehicles are, leaving you armed with the knowledge to make a more confident buying decision.

The Best Cheap AWD Cars and Crossovers

10. Chevrolet Trailblazer

Not to be confused with the larger Blazer, the Chevrolet Trailblazer is a relatively new offering in the small crossover segment. It slots in between the diminutive Trax and the compact Equinox. Pricing for an all-wheel drive Trailblazer starts at just $23,600. This includes the turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. Spend a bit more money at the Trailblazer offers some stylish touches like a two-tone roof.

Price: $23,600 USD for AWD LS ($25,998 CAD for AWD LS)

9. Mazda CX-30

Another new comer to the small crossover segment, and a direct competitor to the Chevrolet Trailblazer, the Mazda CX-30 undercuts its American rival by $150, offering all-wheel drive at an entry price of $23,450. With 186 hp on tap, this one of the more powerful vehicles on this list. But if you’re willing to spend more money, the CX-30 can be had with a 250 hp turbocharged engine; making this more of a hot-hatch than a pedestrian crossover.

Price: $23,450 USD for 2.5 S AWD ($26,350 CAD for GX AWD)

8. Subaru Legacy

The Subaru Legacy is an affordable mid-size sedan with standard symmetrical all-wheel drive. Priced from $22,995, it’s quite a lot of car for the money, offering up a good amount of passenger and cargo space and Subaru’s EyeSight suite of driver assist technologies as standard. The entry level car may not be a performer with a forgettable 182 hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer paired to a continuously variable transmission, but there is an optional 260-hp turbocharged engine that adds a lot of fun to this affordable all-wheel drive sedan.

Price: $22,995 USD ($26,795 CAD for Convenience)

7. Honda HR-V

The Honda HR-V is a direct rival to the Mazda CX-3 and CX-30. The cheapest HR-V with AWD is the AWD LX, which starts at $22,920 and comes with a 141-hp 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and CVT transmission. This price slots the HR-V right between theCX-3 and CX-30 in terms of pricing.

Price: $22,920 USD for AWD LX ($28,005 CAD for LX AWD)

6. Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona is a newer entry into the subcompact crossover segment, but it’s also one of the strongest. The cheapest available model with AWD is the SE with AWD, which starts at $22,6500, which comes with a 147 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission. AWD is also available to add to any trim level for just $1,400.

Price: $22,650 USD for SE AWD ($23,999 CAD for Essential AWD)

5. Subaru Crosstrek

The second Subaru on our list is the Crosstrek. It’s hard to ignore the Crosstrek due to its standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, low price tag of $22,245, and efficient powertrain, which consists of a 2.0-liter Boxer four-cylinder and a rarity in the segment, a six-speed manual transmission. Like the base Subaru Legacy, the Crosstrek isn’t a very fast, sporty or exciting vehicle, but it’s very capable compared to other compact crossovers and also very well-priced.

Price: $22,245 USD ($23,795 CAD for Convenience)

4. Mazda CX-3

If the Mazda CX-30 is too big or too expensive for you, you could always opt for its little brother — the Mazda CX-3. The cheapest Mazda CX-3 with all-wheel drive is the Sport AWD, which starts at $22,190 and comes with a 148-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission. It has a similarly premium look and feel as the CX-30, although the CX-30 is still superior in this regard, in our opinion.

Price: $22,190 USD for Sport AWD ($25,950 CAD for GS AWD)

3, Chevrolet Trax

While one of the older entries in the market, the Chevrolet Trax is cheap, and that’s why you came here, right? If your only two metrics are a cheap crossover and AWD, this is probably the vehicle for you, with prices starting at $22,020 for the AWD LS model. For that price, you get a 153-hp 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, a six-speed automatic transmission, and part-time AWD.

Price: $22,020 USD for AWD LS ($24,098 CAD for LS AWD)

2. Ford EcoSport

Another subcompact crossover that has been around for awhile now if the Ford EcoSport. Although it has only been on sale in North America for a few years, the vehicle itself dates back nearly a decade. The good thing about an aging platform is the price point becomes very attractive and the EcoSport is the cheapest crossover available with AWD. For less than $22,000 the EcSport has all-wheel drive, a 166 hp 2.0-liter engine and six=speed automatic transmission.

Price: $21,990 USD for S AWD ($25,399 CAD for S AWD)

1. Subaru Impreza

Completing our list is the cheapest AWD car on sale in North America – the Subaru Impreza.

There’s not much to dislike about the Impreza. It offers a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine, a manual transmission, and standard symmetrical AWD for just $18,795, making it the perfect value proposition for anyone who values AWD. It’s also available in sedan and hatchback bodystyles, so whether you prefer having four doors or five, there’s an Impreza out there for you. It’s not very fast, but the chassis is great and the Impreza offers a lot of value.

Price: $18,795 for base sedan ($21,995 CAD for Convenience 5-door)

