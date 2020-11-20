The Most Reliable Car Brands of 2020, According to Consumer Reports

AutoGuide.com

Which automaker will give you the least issues overall on the new car market? Consumer Reports has the answer, with its list of the most reliable car brands of 2020.

We’ve already seen the most reliable cars of the year, but that’s individual models. Brand loyalty is a real thing, and reputations for reliability play a key role.

Like previous years, Japanese brands dominate the list, locking out the 2020 podium. Past that, however, the island nation only shows up one more time in the top 10. Korea gets a strong showing with no less than three entries, plus there are appearances by German and American brands. It’s here where a few surprises show up…

10. Dodge

Dropping by two spots over last year, Dodge still benefits from a venerable lineup of well-known models. The Charger and Challenger keep pumping out increasingly powerful models, sure, but according to CR, they can take it: the Challenger is the most reliable vehicle Dodge makes.

Last year this was the only American brand to make the cut, but there’s a few higher up the list this time around…

09. Porsche

Porsche is a moving back and forth on the CR list. Two years ago it was ninth, then last year it was fifth. It’s back to the the earlier ranking for this year, though Consumer Reports was only able to report on two models through its surveys: the Cayenne and Macan, of course.

The company did rescind its Recommended rating for the new Taycan EV, but did so based on the predicted reliability based on other EVs—it’s too early to tell for the Porsche.

08. Subaru

The Pleiades-badged brand continues to tumble this year, though it only dropped a single spot over last year’s result. CR cites the continued issues with the Ascent three-row crossover as the main culprit.

Nonetheless, the brand held on thanks to the strong reputation of the rest of the lineup. Perhaps most surprising is the Subaru with the best track record: the BRZ. Then again, it is the oldest model in the line.

7. Ram

Stellantis’ truck brand got a big boost this year, showing up in the seventh slot. This comes shortly after news that the brand has now overtaken Chevy for the title of second-best-selling truck in America. So it’s good to know they’re reliable too.

The Ram 1500 does most of the heavy lifting for the brand. While still quite new, this generation has benefitted from a high-quality interior and an infotainment system that’s reliable and intuitive. And for those that want wild, there’s the Ram 1500 TRX.

06. Hyundai

Hyundai’s tradition of value and dependability keeps it at the pointy end of the charts again this year. The Korean brand bucks the trend of older models tending to be more reliable thanks to the Kona being its strongest performer.

The next year will see a bevy of changes in the Hyundai lineup, with an update to the afore-mentioned Kona, and whole new versions of the Elantra and Tucson.

05. Honda

After a few years outside of the top 10, Honda has jumped up from 12th this year. According to Consumer Reports, that’s due to the reliability of most of its lineup balancing out the continued issues with the Odyssey and Passport.

Up next year is a wholly new Civic generation, which continues to be a big draw for Honda: it remains the best-selling car in America.

04. Buick

No other company made strides as big as Buick on this year’s list. It went from a disappointing 18th place last year to fourth, and is the highest-ranking domestic manufacturer.

CR credits the brand’s small lineup, which generally has few problems.

03. Lexus

Lexus rarely strays from the top of CR’s list, and it’s not hard to see why. The brand sticks to tried-and-true platforms, offering peace of mind with a heavy dose of luxury. The brand averages an 71 out of 100 on CR’s scale, a solid 50–100 percent higher than the average across the industry. That’s huge.

This year sees the addition of the stunning LC Convertible seen above, as well as a thoroughly re-engineered—but still on the same platform—IS sport sedan.

02. Toyota

Toyota stays on the podium for another year, moving up from third. Year after year the largest Japanese automaker sticks to the top of the list, made all the more impressive by it having the largest tested lineup of all the brands.

Unsurprisingly, it’s the Prius and Corolla that lead the way for the brand, with ratings of 93 and 90, respectively.

01. Mazda

Mazda continues to impress, moving further up the list to nab the top spot. The manufacturer has made a history of bucking trends: if it’s not the rotary engine, it’s remaining an independent in an increasingly shacked-up industry—hello, FCA and Peugeot—or imbuing its mainstream models with some sports car sparkle.

The MX-5 Miata topped the list of most reliable cars, showing the value of Mazda’s roadster. Seriously, 98 out of 100. But it isn’t all roses: the redesigned 3, which launched this year, sits as the brand’s least-reliable model. However, the CX-30, which shares its platform with the car, is already the second-highest-ranked Mazda with a score of 95.

