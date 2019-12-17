2021 Cadillac Escalade to Feature Enormous 38-Inch OLED Screen

AutoGuide.com

The infotainment arms race has seen the latest volley come from Cadillac, with the reveal of the next-gen Escalade’s humongous 38-inch, curved OLED display.

Yes, you read that right: the Escalade will boast the sort of diagonal screen measurement normally found in the TV world. It’s a whole other scale than even the big, portrait-layout screens showing up in Teslas and other EVs.

The American luxury marque released the shadowy teaser above this week, showing a screen that stretches from the wheel right to the center console. The curved OLED unit will be the first of its kind in the car world. OLED is particularly useful for vehicle applications: each pixel is self-illuminating, eliminating the need for a backlight. This allows for deeper blacks—think less light pollution at night—and higher contrast for crisp, clear images.

Cadillac is also claiming a higher pixel density than 4K televisions, though we’d need an exact count to know for sure.

SEE ALSO: 2018 Cadillac Escalade Review

The Escalade will once again share its platform with the Chevrolet SUVs, specifically the just-unveiled 2021 Tahoe and Suburban. While the big screen will set the Escalade apart from its proletariat partners, it should adopt some of their improvements, including the new independent rear suspension. We don’t expect to see the 3.0-liter diesel under the hood either, nor Cadillac’s turbocharged “Blackwing” V8.

It’s a power play, one we imagine Cadillac is hoping will help it rebound from the recent title of Least Reliable Car Brand from Consumer Reports.

Folks wanting a look at the new Escalade will get the chance February 4, when it debuts during the Oscars in Los Angeles.