Extended Service Contracts: Do You Need One, and Why?

AutoGuide.com

Buying a new car is a big decision, and protecting it from any unforeseen repairs or maintenance items along the way often takes a backseat to far more enjoyable thoughts – like what options should you add on, and how soon you can get behind the wheel.

New car warranties are certainly a great way to get peace of mind on what is likely one of the most significant investments you’ll make in any given calendar year, but they often run out before your payments on the new car do. That’s where the folks at Chrysler Warranty Direct come in: they get that buying a car is a major investment, which is why they offer owners of recently-purchased new Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler vehicles factory-backed extended coverage plans.

Given the increasingly complex computer systems going into new cars, you’re no longer guaranteed a simple fix when something goes wrong, and standard dealer warranties may leave you paying out of pocket. Chrysler Warranty Direct offers customers three tiers of coverage depending on the extent of protection you’re looking for: Powertrain Plus, Added Care Plus, and Maximum Care.

Even at the lowest-cost plan – Powertain Plus – will still give you coverage for over 350 different components, while the Maximum Care plan offers protection for over 5,000 parts on your new or recently-new Dodge, Ram, Jeep, or Chrysler. As long as your vehicle is less than three years old and under 36,000 miles, you can add an extended protection plan from Chrysler Warranty Direct – one that’s fully manufacturer-backed by Chrysler Group. Their Mopar Vehicle Protection Plans are honored at all Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, or FIAT dealerships throughout North America.

But not to worry if you’ve already put some serious miles on that trusty Jeep of yours. Maybe your Ram truck is growing long in the tooth, pushing past four or five years old. Chrysler Warranty Direct also offers plans for pre-owned as well. All you have to do is check their website for a free quote, with absolutely no obligation on your part. Pre-Owned plans can help extend the life of your car by covering many of the components from bumper to bumper, and Chrysler Warranty Direct has some of the lowest pricing compared to other pre-owned protection plans.

Speaking of savings: there’s no time like the present to get in on great pricing. On top of offering free quotes for their current warranty plans, Chrysler Warranty Direct is currently running a special 2019 holiday deal that will net you an extra $50 off any plan.

So whether you’re one of the lucky ones getting a brand-new car for the holidays – just like in all the car commericals – or you’ve just got a recent purchase of your own sitting in the driveway, you should consider starting the new year off with extra protection and peace of mind. Even if you’re not sure about what you can afford, Chrysler Warranty Direct has you covered there too. Depending on your plan and the quote, they offer up to 0% financing on 18 months of payments.

Whether you got a new Chrysler for the holidays, or recently picked up a Jeep Wrangler for some summer cruising, or any other Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, or Dodge vehicle, protect it from whatever surprises life can, and will, throw your way. From the essential bumper-to-bumper coverage you get with the Maximum Care plan, or the value of the Powertrain Plus coverage, protecting one of your most significant investments is an easy call. And so is getting a free quote from Chrysler Warranty Direct. Just head to their website Chrysler Warranty Direct, or call now at 1-888-352-6103.