Toyota Announces 2020 Highlander Pricing: Starts at $35,720

Toyota has revealed the pricing for its completely redesigned, fourth-generation Highlander.

The three-row crossover will show up in dealers soon, with five trim levels and two drivetrains stretching from $35,720 up to $51,320 (including $1,120 destination).

The Japanese manufacturer has streamlined the Highlander lineup for the new model. Still offering seven- or eight-seat options, the slightly larger 2020 model kicks off with the baseline, front-drive L trim at $35,720. If buyers want power to the back wheels, they’ll need to pony up an additional $1,600, to $37,320. That entry point represents a nearly $3,000 increase over the existing model, though that includes more features and a standard V6 under the hood.

It might serve as the anchor of the lineup, but the L still comes with a healthy suite of standard features. These include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Alexa compatibility, LED lighting front and rear, and three-zone climate control. Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 suite of driver aids, including lane departure assist, lane tracing assist, auto headlights, dynamic cruise control and road sign assist is also standard across the board.

Next up the range is the LE ($37,920), which adds a power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, and a leather-wrapped wheel. On top of this, the XLE ($40,720) sprinkles heated front seats, a power moon roof, artificial leather seating, second-row captain’s chairs and more.

Limited ($44,770) buyers will find upgraded headlights, perforated leather trim (in eaither black, gray or beige), a hands-free power liftgate, memory driver seat, navigation, and splashes of wood in the interior. An upsized set of 20-inch rims rounds out the exterior.

Finally there’s the Platinum ($47,970). The top-of-the-line model adds a huge 12.3-inch screen, heated rear seats, bird’s-eye-view camera, and a heads-up display.

All four of the higher trim levels come with either the standard 3.5-liter V6 engine or—for a $1,400 premium—a hybrid drivetrain.

The 2020 hybrid trades in the V6 of the existing model for a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, hooked up to a pair of electric motors and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Power is down to a net 243 hp, but the trade-off is much better fuel mileage: the new Highlander Hybrid is capable of up to 36 mpg combined, versus the 29 mpg rating of the 2019 model.

Adding all-wheel drive to the LE and XLE costs $1,600, with either engine. The all-paw premium on the Limited and Platinum is $1,950, meaning the 2020 Highlander tops out at $51,320 before options. These two models use a different system, one with dynamic torque vectoring and Drive Mode Select. Limited and Platinum models also feature a rear driveline disconnect system, which shuts down power to the rear when it’s not needed to save fuel.

The 2020 Highlander will begin arriving in showrooms before the year is done. Hybrid models will follow in February 2020. Stay tuned for the AutoGuide.com review next week.