2021 Genesis GV80 is the Luxury Brand’s First SUV

Genesis kicked off the new year by releasing the first official images of its upcoming SUV, the GV80.

The new kid on the luxury block, Genesis has picked up numerous accolades in its short life, including our own 2019 AutoGuide.com Car of the Year for the G70. There’s just one small problem with the current lineup: it’s all sedans. In today’s market that’s a limiting factor, so the Korean brand is joining the crossover craze with this, the 2021 GV80.

If the name sounds familiar, congratulations on not partying too hard on New Years. Genesis showed off a GV80 concept a few years back, and the production model hews closely to the template that set forth. Genesis has naturally toned down some details, such as the flush handles and side-view cameras, but the huge diamond grille and “Athletic Elegance” design language remains intact. There are LED head- and taillights, both mirroring each other with twin-strip signature elements. The two lines run through the side vent detail as well.

Inside, the three-row interior is all about clean minimalism. A wide infotainment screen perches atop the dash, with a smaller display below for climate control. The lower screen also features good old-fashioned physical buttons and knobs, thankfully. A rotating electronic gear selector takes pride of place in the middle of the cabin, set in natural wood. Quilted leather seats hold the front passenger and driver in place.

Genesis is keeping mum on the technical details of the GV80 chassis, only saying that it will arrive in both rear- and all-wheel drive models. In terms of engines we’re expecting the much-loved family 3.3-liter turbo V6. Perhaps the 5.0-liter V8 engine will show up too.

Sales of the new GV80 will begin in a matter of weeks in Genesis’ home market of South Korea. It will roll out elsewhere, including the US and Canada, later in 2020.