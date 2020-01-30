Hummer Back From the Dead With 1,000 hp Electric Pickup, Coming 2021

AutoGuide.com

The cat is officially out of the bag: early Thursday morning, General Motors confirmed the Hummer name will return, on what it’s calling a “super truck.”

Rumors have been swirling for months that the brand, once the poster child for early-noughts excess, would show up again. In preparation for Hummer’s big Super Bowl reveal, GM has trickled out the first bit of official info, including a teaser of its face.

Changes to the formula are as big as, well, a Hummer. Gone is the oil reserve-draining V8, or in fact any internal combustion engine. This new Hummer will only use an electric powertrain, yet still boast power figures that dwarf what’s come before. GM is estimating a full 1,000 hp, though even that looks small next to the 11,500 lb-ft of torque. That figure, however, is likely an at-the-wheel amount, multiplied through the truck’s gear ratios. The final on-sale number will be smaller, though we’d still expect it to sit around the four-figure mark.

Nonetheless, a quoted 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds suggests this will be a genuine Cybertruck competitor. GMC is also promising the Hummer will stand up to the off-roading reputation of the name.

The newer, quieter Hummer sits in a different part of the GM family fold now too. It will no longer be its own brand, but instead be the halo model of the GMC truck lineup. The tiny red badge sits low on the fascia in the teaser, with Hummer getting pride of place in the light-up grille. The basic design carries the looks of previous Hummers, but with a decidedly more tech-heavy bent, and lots of brightwork.

SEE ALSO: Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets an All-Electric 489-HP Hummer H1

While many of us may remember the Hummer as an SUV, multiple models also came as open-bed pickups. That will be the form factor the reborn GMC Hummer will adopt, with no word yet on any other shapes. It will be built at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant. The company recently announced the former Volt production facility would be an EV-only plant moving forward as part of a $2.2 billion investment.

The GMC Hummer EV, to give it its full, official name, will debut in teaser form during the second half of Sunday’s big game. The full reveal will come later in May, with production and sales to start before the end of 2021.