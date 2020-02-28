2020 Cadillac CT5-V Pricing Revealed, Starts at $49,685

AutoGuide.com

Nearly nine months after it first showed the car, Cadillac has now revealed pricing info on the 2020 CT5-V.

Let’s rewind a bit. The CT5 is essentially the brand’s replacement for the old CTS, but the CT5-V, despite the name, is not a howling, 600-plus horsepower tire burner. No, this is a tamer offering, more in line with the BMW M340i, Audi S4, and Mercedes-AMG C43 than the respective full-blooded range-toppers. Installed under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, pumping out a wholly class-competitive 360 hp and sizeable 405 lb-ft. That power heads through a 10-speed automatic transmission to either the rear or all four wheels.

For those that stick with two driven wheels, the CT5-V will kick off at $49,685, including destination. Four-corner traction is a big ask at $2,600, though it’s worth noting ticking that option also includes the Cold Weather/Climate Package. This duo includes heated front row seats, an automatic heated steering wheel, massaging front seats and more.

Talking about tech, GM fits every CT5-V with the latest evolution of Magnetic Ride Control. This fourth-generation system is specifically tuned for the V, with selectable drive modes including a customizable V-Mode setting. Curiously the CT5-V uses an electronic limited-slip differential; its little brother, the CT4-V, features a mechanical LSD.

The CT5-V also features Performance Traction Management, typically found on the Corvette and Camaro. The multi-stage traction control system manages available engine torque and yaw control for optimized performance. Meanwhile, Brembo brakes clamp the front rotors, sitting behind 19-inch wheels, wrapped in either summer tires for rear-drive models or all-seasons for all-paws.

The V will muscle its way to the standard 60 mph measurement in 4.6 seconds in rear-drive form. Sure, that’s slower than the old CTS-V, by just under a second, but it’s not bad for something with a whole 290 less ponies in its corral.

Super Cruise will be available on the 2021 model. Cadillac’s industry-leading hands-free driving assist is now useable on over 130,000 miles of freeways in the US and Canada.

An available Premium Package ($4,190) adds navigation, 15-speaker Bose audio system, heated and vented front seats, head-up display, heated steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster. Also available is the Platinum Package ($6,290, which requires the Premium), bundling the Parking Package — digital mirror, 360-degree camera, rear pedestrian alert, auto parking assist — semi-aniline leather seats, and exclusive Sedona Sauvage interior color with carbon fiber trim and a dual-pane sunroof.

The CT5-V should be on dealer lots soon. Stay tuned for our first impressions of the car in the near future.