2021 Chevrolet Equinox Blazes a Familiar Styling Path

Chevrolet has taken the wraps off its restyled 2021 Equinox at the Chicago Auto Show. It gains Blazer-esque styling, complete with a new RS trim.

The Equinox has quietly become one of America’s best-selling vehicles, so Chevy hasn’t upset the applecart too much here. Mechanically it’s largely the same story as before, with the changes instead focusing on aesthetics and safety.

It’s hard to miss the new styling. Adopting the same visual language as its Blazer sibling, the Equinox now squints. It keeps the shield-shaped grille instead of the gaping maw of its bigger brother, however, and its profile remains largely the same as before. Around back, a new set of taillights modernize the whole look, with distinctive lighting elements.

The facelift brings with it an Equinox RS, following the format set by numerous other Bow Tie models. This sportier-looking crossover gets a smattering of gloss black trim, including the grille and badges. A set of 19-inch wheels and four—count ’em, four— exhaust pipes round out the exterior upgrades. Inside the RS gets a unique shift knob for its auto transmission, and a black interior with contrasting red stitching.

The existing four trims (L, LS, LT and Premier) will continue to be available on the 2021 Equinox.

Chevrolet has increased the standard safety features for the new Equinox too. Every 2021 Equinox will arrive with auto headlights, automated emergency braking, pedestrian braking, frontal collision alert, a backup camera and lane keep assist with lane departure warning. The options list includes a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist, cross traffic alert and lane change alert.

Powertrains are carried over from the existing model, with a choice of 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-fours. The transmission options are six- or nine-speed automatics; front drive is again standard, with available all-wheel drive optional.

This new-shape Equinox will begin arriving in dealerships this autumn. Expect pricing closer to launch, but don’t expect it to vary massively from the existing model.