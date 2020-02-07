2021 Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner and Sequoia Get New Special Editions

AutoGuide.com

It rained special editions at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show and it looks like the Toyota stall got the most rainfall of all.

The Japanese carmaker rolled out not one nor three but six new special editions for its trucks and SUVs. The Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner and the Sequoia all get new Trail and Nightshade special editions for the 2021 model year.

The Trail Editions

Come summer 2020, the 2021 Tacoma, Tundra and the 4Runner will be sold in new Trail trims. The Trail editions, as the name suggests, will be off-road focused and focus on customers that lead adventurous lives. All three Trail trims will be based on the SR5 trims of the SUV and the trucks. All three Trail editions will be available with both rear- or four-wheel drive.

The Tacoma Trail is based on the double cab whereas the Tundra Trail is based on the Crew Max with the SR5 upgraded package. The upgraded package on the Tundra features a larger fuel tank, front bucket seats, driver lumbar support, tilt/telescopic steering wheel and an anti-theft system with immobilizer.

The Trail editions also aim to enhance storage, utility, and convenience. The Tacoma Trail features TRD off-road wheels with Kevlar all-terrain tires, a 115-volt power outlet on the bed and insulated, lockable bed storage on the driver’s side. The same is also available on the Tundra.

The 4Runner features a Yakima rooftop carrier basket for added gear-hauling capability. Inside it gets a versatile 40-quart cooler and sliding cargo tray. The cooler features a lockable lid, freezer grade gasket to keep ice intact for up to seven days and integrated bottle openers in latches.

All three vehicles are available in a range of colors including Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black and Super White.

Nightshade Editions

The Nightshade editions are a staple of the Toyota stable and other models like the Corolla and the Sienna already have their own Nightshade editions. The 4Runner and the Camry get Nightshade editions too.

Where the other Nightshade editions are based on the SE trims, the Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra Nightshades are based on the higher Limited trim. This means that the editions of the trucks and the Sequoia will be better equipped than the Sienna we drove recently.

The main changes in these editions are mainly cosmetic. The cabin is all black, the chrome grille is darkened, and you also get smoked black alloys as part of the package. There will however be a range of exterior colors available with the Nightshade editions, namely, Midnight Black, Magnetic Gray, Windchill Pearl, Super White and Blizzard Pearl for an added cost.

Toyota plans to build 5000 units of the Nightshade trucks and 2500 Nightshade Sequoias.