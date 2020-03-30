2021 Genesis G80 Revealed: Look Out E-Class, 5 Series

AutoGuide.com

Genesis kicked off the week by pulling the sheet back on the second generation of its midsize G80.

The luxury marque teased the sedan earlier this month. Those shadowy first images teased a long and low shape with a near-fastback profile. Now we’ve got a proper look, and it continues the distinct brand identity that SUV debuted earlier this year.

The 2021 G80 rides on a new platform, largely similar to the upcoming GV80. Despite being bigger in most measurements than the previous model, it’s much lighter, shedding up to 275 lb depending on configuration. The 2.5T rear-drive model will now tip the scales at 3,935 lb, versus the 4,210 lb 3.3-liter 2020 model.

Yes, the G80 is going all-turbo for its two North American engine options. A 2.5-liter four-pot is standard, producing 300 hp and 311 lb-ft, with a 375 hp, 391 lb-ft 3.5-liter V6 optional. These are the same two engines coming to the GV80, though we haven’t seen SUV-specific power outputs yet, officially. The sedan will come with either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Genesis’ bold grille is present here, just like the GV80 and the G90 full-sizer. The twin-line headlights are similar too, with the daytime running lights aligning with the faux-vent just aft of the front wheels, and the taillights too. A strong, slightly descending character line runs the length of the car, lending it a real sense of elegance in profile. It’s a definite looker, the G80.

Even better, at least in our opinion, is the interior. Like the GV80 it shares a platform with, the G80 boasts a clean design with ample amounts of clear space. What’s more, it doesn’t shy away from color: check out that blue leather! Open-pore wood stretches across the dash and center console, providing welcome contrast.

The G80 brings as much tech as it does style, with a 14.5-inch infotainment screen sitting on top of the dash and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Drivers can connect via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with over-the-air updates for the native navigation system too. A knurled aluminum rotary dial controls the central touchscreen, and can accept handwriting in its center section. Think of it like the click wheel on a classic iPod—a tactile delight and, based on our hands-on experience with the GV80, quite accurate at reading chicken scratch.

A whole host of safety and driver aids are present across the line. This includes an adaptive cruise control with machine learning, capable of adopting similar driving patterns as the owner. Forward collision-avoidance, blind-spot assist, remote smart parking, valet mode, lane-keep and lane-change assist are also standard.

Genesis is on a roll: we gave the G70 our 2019 Car of the Year award, and it topped the list of Most Dependable Automakers from J.D. Power this year. According to the company, deposits on the GV80 are also far outpacing any other Genesis model’s launch.

The G80 goes on sale March 30 in South Korea. It will arrive on these shores later in the year. Stay tuned to AutoGuide for more details as we get closer to the launch.

Discuss this story on our Genesis G80 Forum