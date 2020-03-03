2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Does 0-60 in 2.6 seconds

AutoGuide.com

What do you do when you make a car that does sub 3.0 second 0-60 time and has over 600 hp? Simple, you add 60 hp and 37 lb-ft of torque and make it even quicker. That’s the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S for you.

The new Turbo S is now the fastest and the most powerful 911 Turbo model yet. 0-60 mph is dealt with in 2.6s which we honestly think is an underestimation from Porsche. The 3.8-liter twin VTG turbo 6-cylinder boxer engine pushes out 640 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a turbo-specific 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Flat out it will be nudging 205 mph.

Loading …

Porsche has also reworked the VTG turbos and placed them in a sequential format and fiddled with the charge cooling as well. They system now features larger turbines and electrically operated wastegate flaps. It also features larger air coolers which have now been moved from the side of the car to directly behind the engine.

The new Turbo S is almost 2.0 inches wider at the front while the rear had barely widened by an inch. And according to Porsche, the changed track widths, optimized aerodynamics, and new tires contribute to its agility and sportiness. Speaking of tires, the Turbo S comes with staggered center-lock wheels which vary in size. The front gets 20-inch wheels adorning 255/35 tires while the rear 21-inch wheels wear 315/30 rubber.

See also: Porsche Taycan 4S Review

Porsche has also introduced the Active Suspension Management Sport suspension which sits 0.39 inches or 10mm lower than the standard system. Other standard stuff includes a sport exhaust system with adjustable flaps and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control. Plus, there’s rear-axle steering, and ceramic composite brakes with 10-piston calipers.

Along with the Turbo S Porsche has also introduced the Cabriolet version. The specs are identical to the coupe albeit with two key differences. The Cabriolet comes with a soft-top roof (obviously) and instead of 2.6 s the Cabriolet is slower at the sprint to 60 mph with a time of 2.7s.

The price for all this performance? The Turbo S coupe will start from $204,850 while the Cabriolet will be deader by $217,650. Both are set to go on sale by the end of 2020.