2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV Confirms Its Name

AutoGuide.com

Rejoice! Volkswagen has ditched the silly ID. CROZZ name for its upcoming electric SUV, as it officially confirms ID.4.

The ID.4 follows the ID.3 not just as oddly-punctuated potential sequel names of Will Smith blockbusters, but as the two leading vehicles on VW’s new MEB architecture. Volkswagen designed the platform from the ground up for EV use, ensuring it’s adaptable enough to fit multiple sizes and segments.

For North Americans, that means crossovers. Lots of crossovers. They already dominate the sales charts, after all. So while the Golf-sized ID.3 will remain off our shores, the high-riding ID.4 will show up later this year. VW is calling it a global car, with production and sales in Europe, China and America.

That’s the name sorted then, plus the look and its launch window. VW is remaining tight-lipped on other details, but it did drop that the ID.4 will first launch with rear-wheel drive. That would make it the first new RWD VW product in North America in decades. An all-wheel drive version will launch later. The company is also targeting a range of 310 miles, though that’s “depending on the drive package.”

SEE ALSO: 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Evolves With 242 HP Eighth Generation

One other thing: the interior will feature VW’s digital cockpit, relying on touch surfaces and smart voice recognition for most of its settings.

As for when we’ll get a chance to see the ID.4 in the metal? That too is in the dark: with the Geneva Motor Show falling victim to the Coronavirus, a debut at the New York show next month could be possible. At least, so long as it isn’t cancelled too…