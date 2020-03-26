Can You Beat Us at Forza? Join Our Race This Friday for a Chance to Win!

AutoGuide.com

We’re venturing into the world of Forza Horizon 4, and you’re invited to come along for the ride. And if you’re any good, we’ve got some prizes to give away!

With many folks staying at home during these trying times, cabin fever can creep up on even the best of us. While we’d love to go for a spirited drive on the nearly traffic-free local roads, instead we’re hitting the pixelated pavement and we want you, the wonderful AutoGuide readership, to join us on the road trip this Friday, March 27.

For this, our inaugural game streaming experience, we’re focusing on Forza Horizon 4 on the Xbox One. It’s less hardcore than some of the other racers out there, but that’s the point: we’re looking for something fun with an easy learning curve to get everybody’s feet wet.

Will we progress to full racing sims as the competition heats up? We’ll see.

FH4 features 600-plus cars, from pre-war beasts to the most modern of hypercars. It even features blocky LEGO versions of a handful of them, thanks to a LEGO Speed Champions DLC expansion from 2019. As for race tracks, there aren’t any: that’s for the Forza Motorsport franchise. Horizon 4 instead offers a shrunken-down version of Britain, complete with Edinburgh in the north. We’ll be racing all over the island, using a combination of the game’s provided events and user-created tracks.

How to Join Us

Want to take part? Awesome. Here’s what you need:

A copy of Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One or PC

Add yours truly on Xbox Live with the username SlipZtrEm (shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle)

(shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle) Join my in-game group starting at 15:00 EST

And, if you’re not a gamer, but curious to see what it’s all about, watch the brand-new AutoGuide Twitch channel (new car smell not included) where we’ll be broadcasting the race.

That’s it.

We’ll be racing for about an hour or so, no doubt with some down time to for a digital car show or a run down a drag strip. We’ll be doing three race series, but the winners of each won’t just get bragging rights…

In case you needed another reason to take part, the top three racers will get prize packs courtesy of our friends at Meguiar’s. The tentative prize lineup includes the new Hybrid Ceramic Wax family of products, one will be from Meguiar’s Ultimate Line (similar to above), and a third will be Car Care Essentials. This first round of prizes will be available to US readers only.

See you there!