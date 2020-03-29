Detroit Auto Show Cancelled

AutoGuide.com

With the Coronavirus pandemic just starting to make its impact across the country, the organizers of the North American International Auto Show have announced the event has been cancelled for 2020.

Set to take place in June, 2020 was to mark a major shift for the show, with plans for a summer event rather than the traditional, and frigid, January time slot.

The news comes as the TFC Center (formerly Cobo Hall), the venue for the event, has been selected as a temporary field hospital for Coronavirus patients.

“Although we are disappointed, there is nothing more important to us than the health, safety and well-being of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan, and we will do what we can to support our community’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak,” said NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts.

“With the more than 100 convention centers and facilities around the country being considered to potentially serve as temporary hospitals, it became clear to us that TCF Center would be an inevitable option to serve as a care facility to satisfy our community’s urgent health needs,” he said.

“One of the hallmarks of NAIAS since the very beginning has been our commitment to being socially responsible,” Alberts said. “Our thoughts continue to be with those whose lives have been impacted by this devastating virus. And, we support the city and state’s mission to help preserve life in the face of this challenging situation.”

Rather than postpone the event, like the NY Auto Show has chosen to do, the event has been entirely cancelled, with the next Detroit Auto Show not set to take place until June of 2021.

2021 show dates are as follows: