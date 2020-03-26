Ford Aims to Restart Production FCA Facilities to Remain Closed

AutoGuide.com

Ford North America’s CEO, Kumar Galhotra has announced that Ford is aiming to restart production at select facilities in North America starting April 6th.

It aims to start with one of its key facilities, the Hermosillo Assembly Plant. The plant, however, will operate on just one shift upon reopening. By 14th of April Ford aims to open other key plants like Dearborn Truck Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant’s Transit line and the Ohio Assembly Plant.

Not undermining the current scenario Ford also announced that it will ramp up safety measures to protect its returning workforce. Other plants soon to follow suit are support plants required to assist the production of vehicles at the aforementioned facilities. These facilities include the Dearborn Stamping and diversified manufacturing plant, integrated stamping plants within Kansas City and Kentucky Truck plants, Sharonville transmission plant, and portions of Van Dyke transmission, Lima engine, and Rawsonville components plants.

The date isn’t a hard deadline, however. Ford says that it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it unfolds and will make necessary adjustments as and when required.

FCA, on the other hand, has issued a statement that in the light of recent events, the company will keep the doors of its manufacturing facilities closed. This applies to manufacturing plants in the US and Canada, construction projects and even the company’s headquarters. The only exceptions are the Mopar Parts Distribution Centers, which according to FCA are essential to keep first responders and commercial vehicles on the road. The facilities will continue to function with the help of paid volunteers.