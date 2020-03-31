Own a Commercial Vehicle? Win a Complete Set of Brake Pads from NRS Brakes

AutoGuide.com

Own a commercial vehicle or a commercial fleet? You’re going to want to listen up.

That’s because this April, one lucky AutoGuide reader is going to win a complete set of front and rear brake pads for the commercial vehicle of their choosing, courtesy of the folks at NRS Brakes. For a chance to win, all you have to do is fill out the entry form here.

From Hinos to Sprinter vans and much more, NRS Brakes makes galvanized brake pads for a wide variety of commercial vehicles, in addition to their sizeable consumer vehicle lineup. (To find out whether NRS makes brake pads for your current make/model, visit their website.)

Compared to traditional painted brake pads, galvanization offers greater rust protection, extending brake pad life and performance. It does this by ensuring the steel backing plate won’t rust or corrode before the friction pad material wears out – an important consideration following a winter’s worth of corrosion-causing road salt and slush.

Meanwhile, instead of relying on a failure-prone adhesive like some cheaper brake pad alternatives, NRS’ patented SHARK-Metal Technology mechanically bonds pad and plate via dozens of metallic grooves, eliminating the possibility of delamination. That means fewer headaches for fleet owners, letting your vehicles spend less time in the shop and more time out on the road.

After decades of supplying their patented tech directly to manufacturers, NRS Brakes makes pads for a large number of vehicles, making them a top choice for both consumer and commercial vehicles. Especially for those who own or manage fleets. Think of it this way: the longer your brake pads last, the less frequently they’ll have to be replaced, resulting in sizeable savings over time.

Interested in trying out NRS Brakes’ premium brake pads for yourself? Then you’ll want to enter to win this brake pad giveaway by filling out the form found here. The contest runs from March 31st to April 30th, with the winner selected by random draw. (In the event that NRS Brakes galvanized brake pads are not available for the winner’s preferred make/model, you will be awarded a $100 Visa Gift card instead.)

Click here for full contest rules and regulations. And be sure to opt-in to our newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews and any future exciting giveaway opportunities like this.

To learn more about NRS Brakes and galvanized brake pads, click here.