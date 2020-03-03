Win $15,000 in Gear from Barricade Off-Road and ExtremeTerrain.com

AutoGuide.com

Do you like off-roading? Do you like the idea of getting thousands of dollars in free off-roading gear? Do you drive a Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra?

If you answered “yes” to all of the above, then we’ve got great news: Barricade Off-Road and ExtremeTerrain.com have teamed up for their biggest giveaway of the year, with an amazing $15,000 in aftermarket parts and accessories going to one lucky soul. And if you want to maximize your chances of taking home the grand prize, we suggest getting started right away. That’s because from now until May 14th, 2020, you can enter daily on ExtremeTerrain.com, with each entry form you fill out giving you one more shot at taking home 15 large in killer off-roading gear.

Known for its range of durable, stylish exterior armor, Barricade Off-Road makes products that are virtual necessities for any hardcore off-road enthusiast. Body armor mounts to the exterior of your rig, keeping it protected from the scrapes and bruises it might otherwise suffer at the hands of trees, rocks, and other hazards during the course of your off-roading adventures. And not only can that help protect its resale value — no one wants a used Jeep that’s been beat to heck — but in a lot of cases, it might just be your best line of defense against rust. Apart from looking good, the paint on your off-roader is the sheet metal’s primary line of defense against oxidation.

While Barricade has become an expert in heavy-duty protective bumpers, rock sliders, and fender flares over the years, that’s by no means all that they offer. The company’s product portfolio has since expanded to include aftermarket accessories like roof rack baskets and wing mirrors — and the company even offers a few winches, like this 12,000-pound unit with synthetic rope. That should be more than enough pulling power to get your off-roader free from even the stickiest of situations.

And, since $15,000 goes a long way, the giveaway isn’t limited to just Barricade parts. The grand prize winner will be able to spend their winnings on parts from any number of ExtremeTerrain product categories, from Wrangler fender flares to Jeep roof racks and Tundra front bumpers. The retailer even carries things like aftermarket exhaust kits, lift kits, wheels and tires, so you’ll have no shortage of parts and accessories to choose from.

Interested? To enter, all you need to do is follow the link for your off-road vehicle of choice — Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra — and fill out the entry form on the ExtremeTerrain site.

Remember: you can enter daily to maximize your chances of winning, and no purchase is necessary to enter, so enter early and enter often until entries close at 11:59 PM ET on May 14th. After all, you really don’t want to miss out on your chance to win this truly epic grand prize!