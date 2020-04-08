2021 Audi RS 5 Looks Like Big Brother, Gains More Tech

AutoGuide.com

Audi has given its RS 5 Coupe and Sportback a facelift, bringing the middle child in line with the looks of the bahn-storming RS 6 Avant.

Up front, a lower and wider grille now sits below a mustache-like slit, an increasingly common calling card for the models out of Audi Sport. New bumpers front and back set the 2021 model apart, with a smiley design replacing the angular lower element out back. New, dashed-line style LED lighting elements in both the head- and taillights round out the changes.

Standard wheels are 19 inches, with three new 20-inch designs available. One even comes in matte bronze, which easily makes it our favorite of the bunch. Two new exterior paint options complement the rolling stock, including the bright Turbo Blue.

One thing Audi hasn’t fiddled with is the heart of the RS 5. The 2.9-liter, turbocharged V6 engine continues to produce 444 hp and 443 lb-ft. Of course, this being a four-ringed ride, that power goes to all four wheels via Quattro and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Audi quotes a 0–60 mph time under four seconds, and the RS 5 will run right up to its 155 mph limiter with ease — or 174 mph if you pay Audi Sport extra.

The interior benefits from a similarly subtle update. The basic architecture is the same, with splashes of carbon fiber and Alcantara. Red contrast stitching brightens up an otherwise pretty monochrome experience. Audi has fit a larger 10.1-inch central touchscreen, using the latest version of its MMI infotainment system. The excellent Audi Virtual Cockpit remains optional, replacing the instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch fully digital display. A head-up display is similarly optional. Lastly, the flat-bottomed steering wheel gains RS1 and RS2 buttons, allowing the driver to quickly access their own custom driving settings. Custom profiles affect throttle response, suspension firmness, and shift points.

Audi has yet to announce North American pricing. Both the coupe and Sportback will be available in Europe this spring, starting at £83,500 in Germany (roughly $90,700 at today’s exchange rate). We expect a moderate hike on the car’s current $75,195 starting sticker when it touches down here later in the year.