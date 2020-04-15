2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Dealer Site Reveals Extra Power

AutoGuide.com

A leak from a Ford dealer resource has suggested the Mustang Mach-E will arrive with an added dose of power.

The controversial all-electric crossover first showed up last November. During the initial reveal, Ford announced horsepower and torque amounts ranging from 255 hp for the base range, rear-wheel drive model to 459 hp for the hi-po GT.

Now it looks like future Mach-E owners could be finding more power in their rides. According to a forum post on macheclub.com, a dealer-only Ford eSourcebook has listed some of the lower trim power outputs, with as much as 14 extra horsepower depending on trim. The full list of available changes are below, per the forum post:

RWD Standard Range: Old: 255 horsepower, 306 lb-ft, 190 kilowatts New: 266 horsepower, 317 lb-ft, 198 kilowatts

AWD Standard Range: Old: 255 horsepower, 417 lb-ft, 190 kilowatts New: 266 horsepower, 428 lb-ft, 198 kilowatts

RWD Extended Range: Old: 282 horsepower, 306 lb-ft, 210 kilowatts New: 290 horsepower, 317 lb-ft, 216 kilowatts

AWD Extended Range: Old: 332 horsepower, 417 lb-ft, 248 kilowatts New: 346 horsepower, 428 lb-ft , 258 kilowatts

The guide didn’t reveal whether the top-shelf GT would get a power bump.

At last autumn’s reveal, Ford opened up reservations for the Mach-E. For now, production is still set to start this fall, with cars making it to dealers in the final months of 2020. Those plans were made before the ongoing coronavirus situation, however, and could be subject to changes—much like the recent production delay of the Ford Bronco Sport.