2021 Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Accessories Add a Touch of Overlanding

Volkswagen has given its Atlas crossover an extra dash of off-road ruggedness with a new selection of Basecamp accessories.

If the name sounds familiar, it should: VW brought an Atlas Basecamp to the 2019 New York International Auto Show. The new accessories, available individually or as a package, draw inspiration from that same concept.

A two-tone front bumper guard gives the Atlas a silver chin strap. The Basecamp kit adds slivers of silver at the bottom of the doors and on the bumper too, with room for the trailer hitch no less. Chunky black plastic fender flares complete the body mods. Buyers who pick up the entire kit instead of piece-mealing it will get a pair of exclusive Basecamp badges for their ride.

Rounding out the look is a set of 17-inch fifteen52 wheels. The company best known for the wheels on all of Ken Block’s creations call the wheels Traverse MX, and they echo the look of the original concept. Volkswagen recommends wrapping them in big ol’ 245/70R all-terrain tires.

Will the upgrades turn the Atlas into a Wrangler-worrying rock climber? No. But it does add some welcome visual ruggedness, especially with the handsomer styling the 2021 model borrows from the five-seat Atlas Cross Sport.

Volkswagen has yet to announce specific availability dates for the Basecamp accessories. Expect them to closely follow the roll-out of the refreshed 2021 Atlas later this spring.