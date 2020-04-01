Ford F-150 Hybrid Confirmed for 2021, Getting 3.5L V6

AutoGuide.com

We know that Ford will be launching a hybrid version of its F-150 light-duty truck in the future. It was widely believed that the hybrid will debut with the next generation of F-150. But according to new documents that have surfaced thanks to the VIN decoder (via newf150forum.com), we can confirm that the 2021 Ford F-150 will be getting a hybrid powertrain. The traditional part of the drivetrain comes in the form of a 3.5-liter V6 engine, which will work alongside an electric motor.

According to the new document, one of the powertrains is listed as a 3.5 V6 HEV which is an abbreviation for Hybrid Electric Vehicle. The document doesn’t, however, list any other specifications or details pertaining to the vehicle. The power and torque figures also remain elusive at this point. The setup will likely feature a single motor setup to the front axle. While not outright confirmed in the VIN decoder, the engine is likely a turbocharged EcoBoost unit too. It will probably have a combined output of 410–430 hp and as much combined torque as the Raptor. Finally, Ford could peg the hybrid as a viable option for people who do heavy towing on a regular basis.

The launch of the hybrid is not yet confirmed. But given the current global situation, it’s likely that the F-150 hybrid will not debut before the first quarter of 2021.

Another interesting nugget present in the document reflects that the output figure is also absent from the diesel engine. This could mean that with the 2021 model year, the F-150 will also get an updated diesel engine, if not an all-new one. Currently, the 3.0-liter Powerstroke V6 makes 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.