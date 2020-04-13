Hyundai Confirms 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Transmission for Veloster N

AutoGuide.com

Hyundai’s N performance division has confirmed an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is coming soon to its fun-loving Veloster N.

Since the Veloster’s launch in late 2018, the Korean automaker hasn’t tried to hide that a dual-clutch transmission would eventually be available. So when the official N Instagram account started teasing a new addition last week, many were able to guess its identity as the two-pedal car. Now a new post has revealed more details on the car.

SEE ALSO: 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Review

The wet-type dual-clutch transmission option will give drivers a short, stubby selector in place of the sweet-shifting six-speed manual in the current Veloster N. In addition, a pair of shift paddles have sprouted up behind the steering wheel. The changes aren’t exclusive to the transmission either: a light-up N logo sits in the seat inserts. Neat.

Hyundai hasn’t confirmed if the transmission will be available on both forms of the Veloster N. Currently the standard N pumps out 250 hp and 260 lb-ft from its turbocharged 2.0-liter, with an optional Performance Pack lifting horsepower to 275.

The move should enhance the appeal of what’s already one of the most fun-to-drive cars on sale today. As much as we enjoy the manual transmission in the current N, stick-shift cars accounted for around 1 percent of new car sales in 2019—even less than electric vehicles.

We expect the DCT to show up on the 2021 model year Veloster N before the winter. Hyundai will likely release details on the whole 2021 Veloster N lineup in the coming months.