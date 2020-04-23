Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Officially Pushed Back to 2021

AutoGuide.com

Another car event is cancelled in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the 70th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance moves to 2021.

Keep the straw hats and linens packed up: the 70th celebration of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is officially cancelled. The announcement came late Wednesday night, confirming that the event would not only not take place on its original August 16 date, but will move a full year down the line to August 15, 2021.

“We thank all of the enthusiasts who have gathered at Pebble Beach time and again to renew long-standing friendships, celebrate great cars and give so generously to Concours charities,” said Concours chairman Sandra Button in a prepared statement, “and who have already expressed their support for the coming celebration no matter the date.”

The announcement confirmed that this year’s car selection process had just wrapped up, with acceptance notices going out earlier in April. The cars and their owners are still invited to the 70th running of the Concours—it will just be a year later.

In addition, the features and displays will remain the same as the planned 2020 lineup. This includes a round-up of previous Best of Show winners, plus classes highlighting Pininfarina coachwork, the Porsche 917, Iso, the Carrera Panamericana and more.

Pebble Beach isn’t the first big automotive event to shuffle or cancel in the face of COVID-19. It started with the last-minute cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, as well as the cancellation of the Detroit Auto Show, originally scheduled for June. The New York Auto Show was pushed back to August, but that is looking increasingly unlikely too.

The Concours is one of the tent-pole events of the Monterey Car Week. While most of the Week’s events remain on the schedule—for now—we wouldn’t be surprised to see more or all of them similarly rescheduled.