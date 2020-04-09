We’re Back With a Forza Friday Livestream April 10

AutoGuide.com

It might be a holiday Friday, but we’re sticking with a recent tradition and hosting another AutoGuide Forza Friday livestream.

With the world in disarray, we all could use some laughs. So we’re buckling back in for a drive around Forza Horizon 4’s iteration of Britain.

Yours truly will once again be your rather slow guide through the digital island, at a slightly earlier time this week. FH4 just got an update this week introducing six new cars into the mix, including the Guntherwerks 400R you can see up top. We’ll once again be taking in some of this week’s new events, so we can hopefully all grab some of the new metal together. Yay, teamwork!

You can watch the action unfold on the AutoGuide Twitch channel. We’ll be starting out in, appropriately enough, the “Wood Friday” event, which forces us into the awesome wood-panelled goodness of the ’40s Ford and the two Morris Travellers in the game. And if you want to join in the fun? You can do that too, with all the info down below:

Watch live video from AutoGuide on www.twitch.tv

How to Join Us

Want to take part? Awesome. Here’s what you need:

A copy of Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One or PC

Add yours truly on Xbox Live with the username SlipZtrEm (shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle)

(shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle) Join my in-game group starting at 13:00 EST – Note the earlier time this week

And, if you’re not a gamer, but curious to see what it’s all about, watch the brand-new AutoGuide Twitch channel. That’s it—looking forward to seeing you there!