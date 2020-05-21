2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Pricing Announced, Starts At $28,725

AutoGuide.com

The Sonata Hybrid will hit the showrooms across US in June, and prices start from $28,725 for the base Blue trim (including $975 in destination charges).

Hyundai has finally announced the pricing of the 2020 Sonata Hybrid for the US market. Weirdly, Canada got the pricing for the mid-size sedan hybrid before the United States. Anyway, the Sonata Hybrid will be available in three trims: the aforementioned Blue, mid-level SEL starting at $30,875 and the range-topping Limited starting at $36,275. For those keeping score at home, the hybrid is some $4,000 more dear to get into than the base gas-powered Sonata $24,575), but the gap closes to just $1,800 in Limited trim ($34,475).

Powering this Hyundai hybrid is a 2.0-liter GDi HEV engine which makes 150 hp and 139 lb-ft on its own. The combined hybrid output, however, stands at 192 hp. Unlike a lot of hybrids on the market, the 2.0-liter four-pot pairs with a six-speed automatic rather than a CVT. Hyundai claims that the Blue trim will return 54 mpg on the highway and 50 mpg in the city with an overall fuel efficiency of 52 mpg. On a full tank it claims a range of an impressive 686 miles.

It also comes with a unique additional feature—albeit only on the Limited trim—called the Solar Roof System. There are solar panels installed in the roof that can add a total of two miles to the overall range but takes about six hours to charge completely. The system also prevents battery charge loss from the HVAC and infotainment unit when the car is off.

The Sonata Hybrid also comes with an optional Hyundai Digital Key. It is an Android-only smartphone application that will allow customers to unlock car, drive without a physical key and start the car and climate control remotely. The app operates via NFC and Bluetooth. Customers can also share the digital key with family and friends. Owners can also revoke access remotely, limit the use of certain features, and have a time cap on the usage as well.

In terms of equipment, the list is exhaustive. You get hands-free trunk operation, a wireless charging pad with cooling fan, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, heated and ventilated front seats and split rear bench. You also get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with dual Bluetooth capability that allows you to connect two devices simultaneously, one for calls and the other for media. The system however will likely be a part of the Limited trim only. The standard system is the eight-inch unit with navigation. The 10.25-inch system will probably be optional on the SEL. Speaking of optional equipment, customers will also be able to opt for a Bose sound system.

The Sonata Hybrid will also come with SmartSense Safety Suite as standard. It includes forward collision-avoidance, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, lane following assist, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. Only the highway driving assist system is an optional extra.

Apart from all that, Hyundai will also offer the Blue Link services as complimentary for the first three years which, apart from remote start, includes profile management for drivers, remote seat heat/vent adjust, and vehicle status notifications.