2021 Acura TLX Type S Debuts May 28, Will be Brand’s Quickest Sedan Ever

Acura has released a teaser image of the second-generation TLX sedan, in high-performance Type S trim.

What you’re looking at above is our first official glimpse at the upcoming 2021 Acura TLX. The image comes after recent patent filings gave us a look at the model, and before the full digital reveal May 28. Looks aggressive, no?

Not only is this the second generation of Acura’s sedan, but it marks the return of the brand’s Type S badge. Last seen on a road-going Acura during Obama’s first term, the name also popped up on a stunning concept car last year. Even cloaked in shadows, the TSX carries over more than a few design notes from the 2019 concept. The taillights have gained a bit more production-friendly curve, while a quartet of fat exhaust tips dominate the rear. The diffuser between them has gained an additional strake too. We see similar side vents on the bumper as well.

What’s more exciting is what isn’t visible though. Acura isn’t bringing back the Type S badge for a mere visual package. Instead the TLX will use a brand new, brand-exclusive 3.0-liter turbo V6. Acura isn’t talking horsepower yet, only calling the TLX Type S “best-handling and most well-appointed sport sedan in Acura history.” We expect the pony corral to sit somewhere between the current Audi S4 (349 hp) and BMW M340i (382 hp). It will send its power to all four corners with the latest iteration of Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system.

Will the TLX finally mount a serious fight against the sporty Germans? With Acura recently retiring the larger RLX, the TLX will become the brand’s top sedan offering, so it needs to impress. We’ll find out more when the car makes its digital debut on Thursday, May 28 at 10AM Pacific. Stay tuned.