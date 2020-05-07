2021 Audi A4 and A5 Get Horsepower Bump and Standard AWD

AutoGuide.com

Audi’s mainline sedan and coupe get more updates for 2021, including a mild hybrid power boost and standard all-wheel drive.

Just a year after a nip and tuck, Audi is giving its A4 and A5 another round of updates for the 2021 model year. The focus is more power, both under the hood and from the infotainment system.

Every four-cylinder A4 and A5 now sports a 12-volt mild-hybrid. They also get a power boost, gaining 13 horsepower across the board. For the entry-level 40 trim that equates to 201 hp; the higher 45 trim now sits at 261 hp.

If you have a hankering for a front-drive A4, the 2020 model is the last one for America. The A4 40 will now include Quattro all-wheel drive as standard, which contributes to its price jump to $40,095, including destination. The 45 continues to be all-paw, as before.

The 40 trim will now be available on the A5 Sportback as well. Previously, the liftback lineup started with the more powerful 45 trim. Prices for the Sportback will kick off at $42,795, or $2,200 less than the 2020 A5 Sportback 45.

Inside, the big news is wireless Apple CarPlay integration for both models. Lane departure warning is also standard on all trims now, as well as automated toll payment for pay roads. The optional Convenience package has added a heated steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control now sits in the Premium Plus trim.

Buyers will also be able to specify a Black Optic package for the A4 and A5. It does what you’d expect from that name—swapping out numerous trim pieces for black items—with 19-inch wheels and summer tires (18s with all-seasons are optional on the A4). A black-painted roof is optional for A5 coupes.