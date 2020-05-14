2021 BMW 5 Series Teased, Debut In Two Weeks

AutoGuide.com

At its 100th annual meeting—though the first virtual one—BMW announced that it will debut the 2021 5 Series two weeks from now.

According to BMW board chairman Oliver Zipse, the 5 Series will debut in both the sedan and touring guises. Also, both will also come with electrified powertrains.

BMW will soon use its 48-volt mild-hybrid technology in almost all its models and that includes the facelifted 5 Series as well. According to BMW, the new system saves up to nine grams of CO2 emissions per kilometer. On a side note, Zipse also highlighted that the company will invest in other sustainable propulsion like hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

The brand also released a teaser image not long ago. The shadowy image shows the front fascia of the new 5 Series. From the image we can gather that it will get the laser headlamp technology while the headlamps will be even sleeker than before while their design bears a striking resemblance to the 3 Series sedan. The grille seems larger compared to the current model, though doesn’t go to the extreme levels of the 7 Series or X7.

BMWBlog broke the news of an undisguised 5 Series facelift and according to the BMW forum, the new 5 Series will likely debut with the 530e plug-in hybrid version. The 530e makes use of a 2.0-liter turbo-four and an electric motor and the 530e will come in both rear-drive sDrive and all-paw xDrive forms. The luxury sedan will also reportedly get a higher performing 545e trim that dishes out 400 hp from its hybrid system.