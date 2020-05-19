2021 Genesis G80 Here To Make Rivals Nervous, Priced From $48,725

AutoGuide.com

Shortly after the official reveal in March, Genesis today announced the pricing of its 2021 G80 Luxury sedan. The G80 starts at $48,725 and undercuts all of its European competition by a fair margin.

Available with two powertrains, the G80 is available with both AWD and RWD in both powertrains and in all of its five trims. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder makes 300 hp of max power and 311 lb-ft of peak torque and is available in three trims, Standard, Advanced, and Prestige. The Standard RWD is the base trim and starts at $48,725 while the AWD version starts at $51,875. The Standard trim being the base trim, its features are standard across the range. It comes with a full LED lighting setup and the quad headlamps feature high beam assist as standard.

The cabin features a leatherette upholstery along with 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with 4-way adjustable lumbar support and heating as standard. Other standard convenience features include memory function for front seats, a dual-zone climate control system, and adjustable interior lighting. The 14.5-inch infotainment system and the 8.0-inch digi-analogue instrument cluster is standard. Genesis offers almost the full safety suite including adaptive cruise control with machine learning, Highway Driving Assist, lane-keeping, and following assist along with collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection as standard. The Standard AWD also gets heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel along with the AWD system.

Moving up to the Advanced trim priced at $53,325 and $56,475 for the RWD and AWD, adds 19-inch alloys with staggered sizes for front and rear. In addition, you also get a panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, a 21-speaker Lexicon audio system, power, and manual slide shades and 3-zone climate control.

Upgrade to the Prestige $57,625 and $60,175, the leather replaces the leatherette. Other convenience features include power closing doors, a wireless charging port, rear occupant alert, adjustable bolster and seat squab, and remote parking assist. You also get the Genesis Ergo Motion Driver’s seat that features air cushions and acts opposite to the vehicle movement to keep the driver in place. It adds more safety tech too in terms of the rear collision avoidance system along with blind-spot detection and remote smart parking assist (Smaht Pahk).

A 3.5-liter V6 making 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque is the second power train, and it is available in the Standard and Prestige trims only but with both RWD and AWD. The Standard trim starts at $60,125 and $63,275 for the RWD and AWD trims. Unlike the Standard trim on the 2.5T versions, this packs more equipment, it gets all the bells and whistles from the Advanced trim and adds leather seating and wireless charging to the mix. Heated rear seats and steering wheel are available with the AWD trim only.

Finally, Prestige 3.5 are the top two trims of the G80 lineup. Starting from $66,125 for the RWD and $68,675 for RWD and AWD versions are all about luxury. The RWD comes with Nappa leather upholstery, 20-inch alloy wheels, Ergo motion driver’s seat, blind-spot detection, adjustable bolster and squab, Smart Parking Assist, 3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, HUD, blind-spot detection and forward attention warning.

Compared to the competition, you can get a well equipped 2.5 Advanced RWD for $53,325 which is $600 less than the base BMW 530i and $1,600 less than the Audi A6 45 TFSI. And neither cars offer the level of standard equipment that the Genesis does. In terms of value at least, the G80 is right on the money.