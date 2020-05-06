2021 Hyundai Palisade Will Gain More Luxurious Calligraphy Trim

AutoGuide.com

The Hyundai Palisade will get a new higher trim level, dubbed Calligraphy, according to a recent NHTSA document.

Hyundai’s three-row Palisade is a hot commodity in an already competitive segment. We’re fans of the biggest Hyundai thanks to its baked-in value, suite of safety features, and ample space. The range currently tops out with the $46,045 Limited model, but a recent NHTSA VIN document appears to confirm a new trim level will slot in above it, dubbed Calligraphy.

Hyundai recently revealed the Calligraphy trim in its home market of South Korea. Aiming for a more upscale look, it swaps the horizontal bar grille of the Limited for one with triangular inserts. It also gets a wider front skid plate, different fog lamps, a redesigned rear bumper, and very funky, unique 20-inch alloy wheels. A new paint color option, Rain Forest, is unique to the Calligraphy.

Inside, the seven-seat interior gets standard Nappa leather in one of three shades: the existing black or beige, plus khaki. High-end features like the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and head-up display are also standard.

The VIP trim sits even higher up the food chain in Korea. This swanky trim pampers second-row riders with their own center console, complete with heated and chilled cupholders. Unique headrests house speakers for the second-row entertainment screens, and there are wireless mobile phone chargers in the door trim. The VIP trim is not on the NHTSA document, however.

Without an official announcement on the Calligraphy, pricing is also unknown at this point. In its home country, the Palisade lineup begins with the front-drive Exclusive trim, which lists for ₩36,400,000 (roughly $29,640 USD at the time of writing). The Calligraphy lists at 47.1 million won in FWD form, or $38.3k American. We predict an American price tag of around $48,000, including destination. We should know for sure in a matter of months.