2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Plug-in Hybrid Will Start from $39,220

Toyota’s 302-horsepower, plug-in hybrid RAV4 will kick off below $40,000, hits dealers this summer.

Toyota snuck in a welcome surprise before the weekend. The Japanese manufacturer has released the pricing for the 2021 RAV4 Prime, the plug-in hybrid version of America’s best-selling crossover, and it will start at $39,220 (including destination).

Now admittedly, that sticker price puts the RAV4 Prime a few thousand clear of the current top-level Limited trim Hybrid. For the extra $1,200 or so, buyers will get less goodies, but a much more powerful (and advanced) drivetrain. The Prime uses the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine as the regular Hybrid, augmented by an electric motor at each axle. An uprated lithium-ion battery provides the juice. Combined, the system sends 302 hp to all four wheels. Toyota is quoting a 0–60 mph time—remember those?— of just 5.7 seconds. That makes the Prime the fastest four-door Toyota out there, and second overall, behind only the Supra. That’s what we call progress.

That time is one tenth quicker than Toyota originally targeted. It found better performance elsewhere too: the Prime’s all-electric range is now an estimated 42 miles (versus 39) and a 94 mpg-equivalent rating (up from 90).

The “base” SE will be a Prime-exclusive trim. It packs in standard heated front seats, eight-way power driver’s seat, 18-inch wheels, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. A Weather & Moonroof Package ($1,665) adds what you’d expect with that name: heated steering wheel and rear seats, rain-sensing wipers with de-icing, and a big ol’ moonroof.

The XSE (42,545) boasts its own looks with a two-tone paint scheme and 19-inch alloy wheels. A moonroof is standard, plus paddle shifters, wireless charging, ambient interior lighting, and faux-leather seating. The touch screen grows to 9.0 inches.

A variety of option packages can pile things on like the afore-mentioned heated rear seats and wheel, JBL audio system, an improved charger, panoramic moonroof, bird’s eye camera, head-up display and more.

Both Prime trims come with the usual smattering of Toyota safety features, like automated emergency braking (with pedestrian detection), dynamic cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing, auto high beams, blind spot warning, rear-cross-traffic alert, and road sign assist. The XSE Premium Package adds rear cross-traffic braking and rear parking assist with automated braking.

A fully-loaded RAV4 Prime will ring up at $48,305, though buyers may qualify for up to $7,500 in tax credits. Given the price range, we’re very curious to see how the RAV’s slightly bigger brother, the new 2021 Venza, stacks up.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime will start showing up at dealers this summer.