Costco And Honda Join Hands, Offer Incentives and Promote Social Distancing

Costco Auto Program is a car buying program by the wholesale giant that allows members to buy new and used cars along with parts and services at special prices. Now, Costco Auto Program has partnered with Honda to offer special incentives to its members on Honda’s two most sought after models, the Odyssey minivan and the Pilot mid-size SUV.

The incentives are exclusive to members, and the program will run through till July 6, 2020. To promote social distancing, Honda along with Costco Auto has adopted a contactless approach that allows customers to book and purchase or lease the Honda cars online. Customers can also make purchases over the phone and through contactless transactions. They can also avail different vehicle pickup and delivery options. To qualify for the incentive program, customers must register at CostcoAuto.com/Specials and purchase or lease 2019, 2020, or 2021 Honda Odyssey or Pilot online. In return, members will receive a $500 Costco Shop card and special incentives from Honda for which they qualify.

Both the Honda Odyssey and the Pilot share the same engine which is a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. But the Odyssey gets a newer 10-speed automatic transmission whereas the Pilot comes with a choice of six-speed and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. In addition, both cars come with spacious interiors and a host of convenience features including rear entertainment and a CabinTalk PA system that allows the front passengers to communicate with the occupants in the third row.