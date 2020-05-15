Join Us Live for Forza Friday Today at 3PM

AutoGuide.com

Help us ring in the weekend with another go in Forza Horizon 4 this afternoon.

It’s autumn in the land of Forza Horizon 4, and once again we’re diving in to race—and you can join us!

Last week we checked out some of the new content to arrive in the open-world racing game. There’s a big focus on Eighties and Nineties rally machinery this month, and last week’s star was the Toyota Celica GT-Four. For fall we’re talking fast Fords, in the curvy, forbidden-fruit shape of the Racing Puma. Heck yeah.

Don’t let its meager 153-horsepower output fool you: this cat has claws. Thanks to racing-derived brakes, a limited-slip differential, and much wider arches housing meatier tires, it’s a serious cornering machine. We’ll be hunting it down right away in this week’s championship races. The series we’ll be taking on to win the Puma requires Jaguars—how appropriate—so pick your favorite bigger cat and join us.

We’ll be tackling the other seasonal events afterwards, and as always, we’ll be chatting all things real-world cars as well during the runs. Want to join in the fun? Great! Get all the info on how to do it down below:

How to Join Us

Want to take part? Awesome. Here’s what you need:

A copy of Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One or PC

Add yours truly on Xbox Live with the username SlipZtrEm (shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle)

(shout out to teenage Kyle for the wicked handle) Join my in-game group starting at 15:00 EST

And, if you’re not a gamer, but curious to see what it’s all about, watch the brand-new AutoGuide Twitch channel. That’s it—looking forward to seeing you there!