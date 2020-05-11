Genesis Concierge Service Offers Personal Shopper and Home Delivery

AutoGuide.com

Genesis will now allow buyers to complete almost every step of the car buying process from home, including delivery of the vehicle itself.

As more and more automakers rush to set up online sales, Genesis has unveiled its own. Dubbed simply Genesis Concierge, it simplifies the remote shopping experience, and includes delivery at a location of the luxury car buyer’s choice.

A personal shopper is central to the experience. Genesis invites prospective buyers to sign up for Concierge via its website, after which the shopper will reach out by phone, text, or email—whichever the buyer prefers. The shopper then becomes the primary go-to for the buyer, leading them through the Genesis brand in general as well as the particulars of the models and trims. Buyers even have the option of at-home test drives.

When you’re ready to sign on the digital dotted line, the personal shopper takes care of all the dealership details. The shopper remains your primary point of contact the entire time, and even checks up once the car is delivered to your driveway.

This may not sound entirely new to Canadian readers. Since the Korean luxury brand launched in the Great White North in 2017, it has forgone the typical dealership model to focus on online buying. Earlier this year at the North American GV80 reveal, Richard Trevisan, brand director at Genesis Canada, was proud of the early example the Canadian arm was setting for other markets. In a prepared statement, President and CEO of Genesis North America, Mark Del Rosso, said “Genesis Concierge shows we have great respect for our customers’ ultimate luxury – their time.”

Genesis Concierge should be available at most local Genesis dealerships, for all current models. Next up for the brand is the afore-mentioned GV80, its first crossover, plus the G80 mid-size sedan.