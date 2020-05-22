MINI Oxford Editions Now Available To All; Countryman Joins Lineup

AutoGuide.com

MINI has made its value-oriented Oxford Edition models available to all buyers, drastically lowering the price of entry for the cars.

For a while now, MINI has offered special Oxford Edition versions of its two- and four-door Hardtop models. These value-priced models pack in a lot of high-demand features at a price below the normal MINI starting sticker. They were also offered to only to active or retired US military, and current or recent college grads. MINI is now expanding the availability of the Oxford Editions to all car buyers—and it’s adding the Countryman crossover model to the lineup.

That means prospective buyers can now find themselves behind the wheel of a MINI 2-door for an all-in price of $20,600 (including $850 destination). According to the manufacturer the 2021 model comes with $6,900 worth of equipment at no extra charge. This includes a 6.5-inch infotainment screen, MINI Teleservices, heated seats, 17-inch wheels, either an automatic or manual transmission, and a dual-pane panoramic moon roof. Getting an extra set of doors is $1,000 extra. Notably the choice of transmissions is a returning one: 2020 MINIs were all auto, all the time.

As for the Countryman, it sees its own sizeable price cut. Previously the most un-mini MINI line kicked off at $29,250, but the Oxford Edition will lower the bar to $26,750. Not only that, but it packs in previously optional equipment, including 18-inch wheels, heated front seats, automatic climate control, and an anthracite headliner. Standard equipment includes leatherette seating and the same 6.5-inch infotainment system. Adding ALL4 all-wheel drive is an additional $2,000. Only the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is available on the Countryman.

Both the Hardtop and Countryman utilize MINI’s 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder. The little triple produces 134 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. That might not sound like much, but it’s enough to get the little 2-Door to 60 mph in just 7.3 seconds.

MINI has stated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for the expansion of the Oxford Edition program, when millions of Americans may be experiencing financial difficulties. “Our Oxford Editions are all about offering MINI models with incredible value, at an attractive price, without giving up style, substance, and MINI’s fun-to-drive characteristics,” said MINI of the Americas VP Mike Peyton.

The move drops the Hardtop down between the prices of the mainstream sub-compacts like the Yaris and Fit, and their larger Corolla/Civic siblings. Meanwhile the Countryman now compares closer to the top trims of the growing sub-compact crossover segment.

2021 Oxford Edition Hardtops are already in dealerships across America. 2020 Countryman models will show up in limited numbers beginning July.