Sun and Safety Package Joins Jeep Compass Lineup

Latest Jeep Compass trim bundles together popular options in value-oriented pack.

If the automotive industry awarded points for name creativity, FCA’s latest would likely be at the bottom end of the list. The automotive giant has introduced a new trim to the Jeep Compass lineup and it’s called the Sun and Safety package. Simply put, the new trim gets all the safety features along with the sunroof.

The new Sun and Safety trim is available with both front- and all-wheel drive powertrains and prices start from $28,815 and $30,315 respectively, including destination charge. Although this trim slots well below the Limited which is $1,500 costlier, it gets some top-notch features. It gets the dual-pane panoramic sunroof (Sun) as standard which is a $1,595 option on any lower trim. Apart from that it also gets 17-inch aluminium wheels which cost $695 extra, which also are optional on lower trims. Other features include remote start and a leather-wrapped steering wheel; the two-tone roof is an optional extra.

The biggest draw of the new trim though is the safety features which include the full suite of active and passive safety features. Customers will get blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert which is usually reserved for the top trims. You also get ParkSense rear park assist along with rain-sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and forward-collision warning system. In total as optional extras, the safety options can amount to up to $2,000.

All in all, the new Sun and Safety Trim looks like the most value for money proposition provided you’re adamant about buying a Compass. The trim also refreshes the aging lineup a bit.