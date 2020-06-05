2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Available For Order, Prices Start at $41,745

AutoGuide.com

FCA has announced that the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD will arrive at dealerships by the third quarter of this year. Those who simply cannot wait that long can order one from their nearest dealership now, however. Like the sounds of the all-wheel drive 2021 Pacifica, but can’t wait, or just prefer the current model’s looks? Chrysler has just the cure. Officially called the Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, Chrysler’s all-paw minivan is now available to order. It comes in only the Touring L trim, and prices start from $41,745, including destination.

Chrysler has reintroduced AWD to its minivan lineup after a hiatus of 16 years. While it isn’t the only van on the scene with all-wheel drive, it does offer some unique feature pairings with the new drivetrain, like Chrysler’s excellent Stow ‘N Go foldaway seating system.

It employs an on-demand AWD system that is capable of distributing 100 percent torque to the wheels that have the maximum traction. It can even split the torque between the wheels on an axle as well depending on the traction available via the brake-lock differential. The system can also apply brakes to one wheel whilst sending torque to the wheel with the traction.

The Pacifica AWD rides 0.78 inches higher than its standard front-driven brethren. The AWD system also engages automatically depending on a variety of driver inputs. For example, it will turn on in cold weather or when the driver switches on the windshield wipers, under heavy acceleration, abrupt steering input, and in obvious cases when it detects wheel slip or a rough road surface.

The Launch Edition gets the S treatment, which includes larger 18-inch wheels and an all-black leather interior. In terms of equipment, you get the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system and the Stow ‘N Go second-row as standard. The Uconnect navigation, Advanced SafetyTec and the panoramic moonroof are all available as optional extras. As for the powertrain, the AWD only pairs with the 3.6-liter V6, which comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Chrysler is also offering Family Pricing with the Pacifica AWD. This allows customers to buy all Pacifica models at zero-percent interest for 60 months. And for a limited time, customers can also defer payments for up to 120 days. FCA is proud to point out online purchasing is available across 90 percent of its US dealer network.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Pacifica is set to arrive on US shores before the end of fall this year. It will also offer AWD and a redesigned front-end, but most importantly it will offer critical safety features like blind-spot detection, pedestrian auto-emergency braking and LED headlamps as standard along with adaptive cruise control, forward collision detection, lane departure warning and a host of other driver assistance features. It will also debut the newer, more customizable Uconnect 5 infotainment system.