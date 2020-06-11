2020 Ram 1500 ‘Built to Serve’ Edition Honors US Navy

AutoGuide.com

Second special edition truck from Ram honors the US Navy, will be limited to 2,000 examples.

Ram today revealed the second pickup model in its ongoing “Built to Serve” special edition lineup. The 1500 you see above celebrates the US Navy, following the initial US Army special edition from late 2019.

Ram will offer the special 1500 in two colors, Patriot Blue and a unique Ceramic Gray. Both get body-colored wheel flares, and a set of 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique gray finish. Ram has dipped all the exterior badges in black, plus the grille, for a more low-key look. Even the dual four-inch exhaust tips get the black-out treatment.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Review

No matter which exterior hue buyers choose, they’ll get Light Ambassador Blue contrast stitching inside. The special edition features special inserts for its cloth and vinyl sport seats too. Other unique touches include a United States flag and “Built to Serve” badging on the exterior, and Velcro patches on the seats to allow owners to apply their own patches.

Every Built to Serve edition comes with the 4×4 Off-Road Group package. This includes knobblier all-terrain tires, a locking rear diff, multiple skid plates, hill-descent control, and uprated shock absorbers.

The US Navy Built to Serve edition will arrive in dealers this month to coincide with Flag Day, June 14. The 2,000 units will be split evenly between both exterior colors.