2021 Ford Bronco Debut Will Finally Happen This July

At long last, Ford will officially show off its Wrangler-fighting Bronco next month, confirms company spokesperson.

It’s really happening. Ford has finally confirmed the much-anticipated Bronco will get its official debut this July.

Ford’s product communications manager Mike Levine dropped the news on Twitter Thursday morning. The Blue Oval’s Bronco site also changed to reflect the new release window. While we still don’t have an exact date, it’s nonetheless welcome news. Ford hasn’t provided any additional details either, such as whether it will be a fully digital event.

The July reveal represents a slight delay from Ford’s original timeline. The American company originally targeted a spring debut, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put that plan on the back burner. July is firmly in summer territory, and arguably peak Bronco season.

Since Ford has been teasing the Bronco for years at this point, we’ve seen details slowly leak out. The off-roader will feature a removable roof, doors, and even the roll cage. It also looks likely to get a seven-speed manual transmission, a feature it would share with just one other vehicle currently in production: the Porsche 911.

As for what will be under the hood, expect a pair of Ford’s EcoBoost motors. The smaller unit will likely be the 2.3-liter turbo mill from the mid-size Ranger pickup. It produces 270 hp and 310 lb-ft in that application. The other likely candidate is the 2.7-liter V6 from the F-150. With the six-pot underhood, expect around 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of twist.

At this point, we’re just excited to see the real thing. It’s been a few years since Ford confirmed the Bronco was returning, and we could use some feel-good news in the automotive world right around now. Look forward to a bevy of new information in just over a month’s time.