2021 Lexus IS Reveal Rescheduled for June 15

Lexus has marked June 15 for the reveal of its fourth-generation IS sedan.

After a short delay, Lexus has rescheduled the debut of its reborn 2021 IS sport sedan. We’ll get our first full look at the new model this Monday, June 15. Before that, we’ve got the new teaser image above to suss out what the fourth-generation model will look like.

Like the dimly lit teaser from earlier this month, this once again shows the back of the new IS. Zoomed in, and with proper studio lighting, we get a closer look at the lighting elements on the IS’ tail. The fashionable full-width LED strip blends into thinner, L-shaped taillights. We can just make out the angled shutline that connects to the outer corner of the taillights, similar to the current model.

The biggest takeaway from the new teaser image is the badge. It looks like Lexus is sticking to the IS350, which suggests a variation of the current V6 will remain up front. That is, unless the Japanese brand is fully disconnecting badging from displacement like BMW and Mercedes. It already does so with the IS300, for instance: the rear-drive model uses a 2.0-liter turbo-four, while the AWD model uses a detuned version of the 350’s 3.5-liter V6.

It’s hard to say now if the V6 will continue on, or what other engine options the IS will feature. We expect at least two engines for the lineup though, for the IS to offer a credible challenge to the standard bearers of the segment. That includes the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Audi A4, plus the recently revealed 2021 Acura TLX.

All of our questions, or at least some of them, will be answered soon enough: the fourth-gen IS will debut at 19:00 EST on Monday. Stay tuned for the whole breakdown then.