2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan and Wagon Get New Looks, Same Great Engine

AutoGuide.com

Mercedes’ mid-size AMG sedan sticks to the script for 2021, adopting the E-Class’ new looks and keeping the best part of the old model: the drivetrain.

The power wars may be at an impasse, at least judging by the new AMG E63 S sedan and wagon Mercedes unveiled late Wednesday. These two brutes arrive with the same updated exterior designs as the rest of the E-Class line, while maintaining the existing AMG’s bombastic engine and variable all-wheel drive. And you know what? We’re more than okay with that.

SEE ALSO: 2019 Mercedes A 220 Sedan Review

Hand-built in Affalterbach, the E63 S’ 4.0-liter “hot-vee” turbo V8 produces 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. All that power heads to all four wheels via Mercedes’ nine-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission. It uses a clutch pack instead of a traditional torque converter, offering up shorter shifts. Yes, Drift Mode is still on the menu, along with half a dozen other driving modes.

From a standing start, the E63 S will hit 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. The wagon isn’t far behind, needing just an extra tenth to accomplish the same feat. That eight-pot heart can also turn off half its cylinders under the Comfort driving mode to improve fuel efficiency. A small icon in the instrument cluster informs the driver when this happens.

Both models now wear the new E-Class face we first saw earlier this year, and more recently on the updated coupe and cabriolet. All Es get smaller, LED headlights, while the AMG models benefit from a larger grille and three-pointed star emblem. Larger air intakes in the lower bumper direct cooling air where it’s needed too. The sedan gets new, more triangular taillights; the wagon keeps the old shapes, with new interior elements. Both have a chrome strip connecting the lamps for some family resemblance. A larger rear diffuser completes the new AMG look, along with standard 20-inch, 5-twin-spoke wheels. Peek behind those for standard 15.4-inch front, 14.2-inch rear brakes. Carbon ceramic discs are available as well, with the front pair’s diameter growing to 15.8 inches.

Inside you’ll find a similar setup as before, with a chunky new flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel in front of the driver. Leather, aluminum, carbon fiber—it’s all here, and lots of it. The wheel features haptic feedback surfaces for its buttons, which we’ve found quite natural to use in other recent Mercs. A pair of 12.3-inch screens run the latest version of MBUX, complete with the “Hey Mercedes” voice activation.

Mercedes hasn’t released pricing for the updated E63S models yet. Given the largely visual changes, we don’t expect dealers to ask much more than the current models. 2020 E63 S sedans go for $108,345, including destination; the wagon starts at $112,745.