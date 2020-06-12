2021 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe GTS Bring Back the V8
Porsche drops a V8 under the hood of a Cayenne GTS once more, bridging the gap between the S and the bonkers Turbo model.
Over the past decade, Porsche has slowly offered its GTS badge across more and more of its lineup. Pitched just above the S-badged cars, GTS models offer a Goldilocks blend of pace and practicality at a more reasonable sticker than those ballistic Turbo models above them. Porsche has now gifted the current Cayenne—and the slightly more rakish Cayenne Coupe—its GTS model, with the surprise return of a V8 underhood.
The previous, second-generation Cayenne GTS last used an uprated version of the Cayenne S’ 3.6-liter turbo V6. For this model, Porsche has instead taken the Cayenne Turbo’s 4.0-liter V8 and turned down the wick. Those eight pistons produce 453 hp here, the same figure as the Panamera GTS. Max torque is 457 lb-ft. Both are incremental increases over the previous GTS, but more importantly, represent gains of 19 hp and 52 lb-ft over the Cayenne S. The GTS uses the same eight-speed automatic transmission as the rest of the Cayenne lineup. With the Sport Chrono pack equipped, Porsche says the Cayenne GTS twins will hit 60 mph from a standing start in 4.2 seconds.
The German automaker wants you to be able to hear those eight cylinders doing their business too, so it’s fit a louder sport exhaust as standard. Spring for the Coupe and there’s an optional Lightweight Sports Package that goes even further. In comes a carbon-fiber roof and a centrally-mounted, even louder exhaust. Yes please.
More power is just part of the usual GTS recipe, however. Porsche has given the GTS models uniquely-tuned dampers, and a standard air suspension. The result is a 1.2-inch (30 mm) drop in ride height, sitting above standard, satin black 21-inch RS Spyder wheels. Like other GTS models, the Cayenne twins get a smattering of black exterior trim, including darkened head- and taillights, front air intakes, tailpipes, and the rear badging.
Porsche has liberally draped Alcantara all around the Cayenne GTS’ interior. The soft-touch material is on the headliner, the center console, the doors, and the seat centers. Heavily bolstered sport seats are also present, and exclusive to the GTS. A smattering of GTS badging throughout the interior completes the look. Personally, we’d go with the houndstooth.
We’re fans of the Porsche GTS trend of gaining an extra set of cylinders over the lower S models. It happened with the Cayman and Boxster earlier this year—but we probably shouldn’t hold our breath for an eight-cylinder 911, right?
What price for the new Cayenne GTS models? You’re looking at $108,650 for the more upright style, and $111,850 for the coupe-over. Both prices include $1350 in destination fees. The new GTS models will begin arriving in North American dealerships autumn of this year.