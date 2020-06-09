2021 Subaru Crosstrek Gets More Powerful Engine, Adds Sport Trim

AutoGuide.com

Subaru adds a new 2.5-liter engine to popular Crosstrek, with 182 hp and more off-roading equipment exclusive to the Sport trim.

Subaru has announced that the 2021 Crosstrek will get a much-required power bump thanks to the addition of a new engine to the lineup. The engine is the same 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated unit from the Outback, and makes 182 hp of max power and 176 lb-ft of max torque. Although, compared to the standard 2.0-liter in the Crosstrek, it will also be thirstier. In the city, the 2.5-liter posts 27 mpg compared to 28 mpg, but it’s more frugal on the interstates at 34 mpg compared to 33 mpg. Unfortunately, unlike the 2.0-liter, which is available with a six-speed manual as well, the 2.5-boxer will be available with a CVT gearbox only. All in the name of fuel efficiency.

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek also adds a new Sport trim which gets the 2.5-liter / CVT powertrain as standard. The powertrain is also available as standard in the top Limited trim. Subaru offers its entire four-door lineup with AWD as standard and the Crosstrek is no exception. However, the new Sport trim kicks it further up a notch with the dual-function X-MODE drive selector. It comes with hill descent control along with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud modes that optimize the AWD to suit the driving conditions. Other features exclusive to the Sport trim includes unique 17-inch wheels, special upholstery with yellow stitching, gun-metal trim, and simulated carbon-fiber inserts inside the cabin.

Other updates to the Crosstrek lineup include the addition of Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and lane centering to the EyeSight driver assist system. EyeSight is standard on all CVT-equipped Crosstreks. Other driver assistance features include automatic emergency braking, lane-departure prevention, auto start-stop and SI Drive. Subaru also offers its 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with the automatic climate control system as standard.

The exterior design remains almost identical to the refreshed 2020 model. Minor changes have been made to the grille and fog lamp inserts. The front bumper is also redesigned. Subaru has not revealed the pricing for the 2021 model yet and it’s expected to go on sale later in the year.