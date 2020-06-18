2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0 Starts at $43,985; 3.0 Gets More Power, Higher Price

AutoGuide.com

New Supra 2.0 four-cylinder makes 255 hp. The 3.0 gets an almost 50 hp power bump over the previous model. Toyota has released the pricing of the new GR Supra 2.0 and updated the 3.0 which was launched just last year.

Let’s start with the newer car first. The prices for the 2.0 start from $43,985, including destination. For your money, you get a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine from the, you guessed it, BMW Z4—more specifically, the sDrive 30i. It makes 255 hp of max power and 295 lb-ft of max torque.

The larger-engined Supra, the GR 3.0, gets a significant power bump. It now makes 382 hp compared to 335 hp on the old car. It makes more torque too, but it increases by 3 lb-ft only to 368 lb-ft. Going for the straight-six Supra will set you back by at least $51,985. If you go for the Premium trim, it will cost $55,485, which is just $500 more than the 2020 model. Lastly, the A91 Edition replaces the Launch Edition and is priced from $56,985.

Features exclusive to the A91 include two new color options: Nocturnal which is all black, and Refraction which is essentially very, very blue. It also gets red-painted Brembo brake calipers with the Supra logo. The 8.8-inch touchscreen system is now standard across the Supra range.

Toyota is also offering a new Safety and Technology package that is available on both the 2.0 Supra and the 3.0 for $3,485 and $3,155, respectively. The package includes dynamic cruise control (full speed), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors with emergency braking, navigation, 12-speaker JBL audio, Apple CarPlay and Supra connected services. Yes, all of the above are optional extras.

The 3.0 will arrive in dealers soon, with the four-pot model arriving closer to autumn.