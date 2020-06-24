2022 Kia Sedona Puts a Stylish SUV Spin on the Minivan

AutoGuide.com

Kia has released the first images of the fourth-generation Sedona—or Carnival in other markets—showing off a new, stately appearance.

Begun, the minivan wars have. Chrysler fired the first salvo with the redesigned 2021 Pacifica. Then just a month ago, Toyota revealed the all-new, all-hybrid Sienna. Kia would not sit this one out, and it’s now provided the first look at the fourth-generation Sedona minivan.

Technically, this isn’t the Sedona; it’s the Carnival, the name Kia’s people-mover uses in other markets. Also, unlike its competition, Kia has rid the Carnival/Sedona of the minivan name and insists on calling its new boxy people mover a “Grand Utility Vehicle’ possibly to accentuate its SUV-esque design lines. Before we get too excited about this absolute looker of a minivan, pardon, Grand Utility Vehicle, we would like to clarify that the Sedona will not be coming to the US this year. It will go on sale in South Korea in the third quarter of this year and will probably arrive in North America by late 2021 as a 2022 model.

Head-on, you can easily mistake the new Sedona for an SUV. It features short overhangs and a bold new face with a massive tiger-nose grille and the full-width LED DRLs. The massive grille along with the sculpted front bumper and the slightly flared wheel arches are all quintessential SUV design elements. Plus, the flush-fitting headlamps inside the grille give the Carnival an air of sophistication. The massive greenhouse, sliding doors, and the tall, boxy shape however are quintessential minivan. Plus, the shoulder line that extends from the headlamps to the tail lamps further emphasizes the van’s sheer size.

It features a floating roof design while the C-pillar carries a chrome strip that extends into the rear of the car. The tailamps are an all-LED affair with an LED strip running the width of the tailgate. Kia states that it features a longer wheelbase than before and will be more spacious than the current car. There are no images of the cabin available yet, but the “limousine” badge on the tailgate shows that the one pictured here is the top trim and will come with all bells and whistles.

Kia is also keeping mum about the specs but we think when it comes to the US, it will carry over its current 3.3-liter V6 and also add a hybrid powertrain to its lineup.